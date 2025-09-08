Azur Games launches open version of internal analytics platform

The system unifies creative performance, monetisation, and player behaviour for iteration and scalable growth.

Originally built for Azur’s own midcore and hybrid-casual titles, the platform is now open to external developers.

Backed by 10 billion installs, Azur Games Analytics also offers pre-built dashboards,

The platform was designed from real production needs, helping studios avoid costly mistakes and optimise in real time.

Mobile game developer and publisher Azur Games has launched an open version of its internal analytics system.

Early adopters of the platform are being onboarded with free access as part of the initial launch phase.

The service aims to unify creative performance, monetisation, and player behaviour in a single system built for iteration and growth.

Azur Games said it originally built the analytics platform for its own midcore and hybridcasual titles, as well as partner studios, but has now opened access to external developers, offering a system proven across live projects.

A new approach

The publisher said its analytics platform also provides pre-built dashboards and integrations, backed by Azur Games’ experience as a global publisher with over 10 billion installs.

“We decided to open access to the platform because flexibility in approach is key to successful publishing today," said Azur Games chief revenue officer Maxim Kozhnov told PocketGamer.biz.

“Many developers try to self-publish, but the biggest headache is still figuring out which metrics actually reflect a project’s payback.

"A single misstep can cost millions - a critical hit for most studios. The old model, where UA and product analytics live on different planets, simply doesn’t work anymore.

“Our solution is to build end-to-end logic connecting acquisition metrics with in-game behaviour. That way, teams can track real-time performance and optimise traffic on the fly.”

He added: “The architecture of Azur Games Analytics was born out of real production needs. It wasn’t built for investor presentations. It was built to help launch and operate successful products."

External developers can sign up on the official website.