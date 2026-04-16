Barcelona-based Side Quest Games establishes to make sports games for "underserved" fans

New startup Side Quest Games plans to develop accessible sports games.

Co-founders Alexandre Besenval and Oscar Jardi bring experience from King, Scopely and elsewhere.

Side Quest Games is a new Barcelona-based games studio developing sports titles.

The company is spearheaded by co-founders Alexandre Besenval and Oscar Jardi, who bring experience from King, Scopely, EA, 3Match Games and more. The pair are joined by senior game designer Joaquin Hurtado, game engineer Ivan Strok and artist Llucià Galí.

The team of veteran game makers have amassed more than one billion downloads between them over the course of their careers.

Serving sports fans

Side Quest Games will aim to deliver strategic sports games that primarily target "underserved" sports fans. The studio suggested fans are often left without experiences that reflect the competitive sports they enjoy.

At the same time, games developed will aim for accessibility.

"Today, we're ​very ​happy to officially ​announce the creation of Side Quest Games, a new games studio whose mission is to create ​the best sports games for everyone - especially ​for the fans of sports that have been overlooked by the industry​," Besenval posted on LinkedIn.

"I'm so happy to start this adventure with immensely talented and experienced game makers Oscar Zurriaga Jardi, Joaquin Hurtado, Llucià Riba Galí, Ivan Strok, and grateful to be backed by amazing mentors and investors David Fernandez Remesal, Gwenael Heliou, Adam Jaffe, Maxime Delobel, Georges Lopes.

"We're already working pedal to the metal on our first game, so stay tuned for news soon."

Pocket Gamer Connects will be heading to Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, bringing business and networking to the rapidly growing games industry hub.