Bethesda to shut down The Elder Scrolls: Blades servers in June

Servers going offline will render the free-to-play title fully inaccessible to players.

All in-game items have been discounted to one Gem or one Sigil ahead of the shutdown.

Players will receive complimentary in-game currency during the title’s final operating period.

Bethesda has confirmed that its free-to-play title The Elder Scrolls: Blades will shut down on June 30th, 2026.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the news comes following a notice published on the game’s Nintendo eShop page, which showed that servers for the title will permanently close in June across all platforms including Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

Once the shutdown takes effect, the game will become inaccessible to players, bringing an end to the dungeon-crawling spinoff after seven years in operation.

“The Elder Scrolls: Blades servers will permanently shut down on June 30, 2026," wrote Bethesda.

“From now until June 30, 2026, all items in the store will be available for one Gem or one Sigil each, so you can enjoy all content Blades has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you have enjoyed your time in Blades."

Final phase

Outside the price reduction of in-game items, players will also receive a complimentary bundle of in-game currency during the final months of operation.

Despite its early traction and ongoing updates, the mobile spinoff did not achieve the sustained commercial performance of Bethesda’s flagship Elder Scrolls franchise. Since its release on March 27th, 2019, on mobile Blades has generated $19.2 million by AppMagic estimates. Over half that sum was reached in its first year.