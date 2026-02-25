British Business Bank and Haatch pledge £32m to UK angel investment syndicates

Bank has already invested £7m through the scheme and has pledged a further £25m.

The Games Angels is one of the investment groups backed by the initiative.

The British Business Bank will invest £25 million into what it calls the UK’s most promising and diverse angel syndicates - including those that fund games companies.

The platform is managed by the bank’s partner Haatch, an early stage VC firm. The pledge follows an initial investment of £7m into five syndicates last year, bringing the total to £32m to date.

The partnership allows the bank to invest alongside recently established angel syndicates.

One group backed by the scheme includes The Games Angels, a collective of games industry professionals. Its past investments have included Flick Games, Landmark Games, AudioMob, Immutable, Brainspark Games, Payload Studios, JECO and more.

Scaling UK investment

The British Business Bank has also backed HERmesa, a community of 270 women that backs women-led tech startups, sector-agnostic platform CircleRock Capital, early-stage investor Sie Ventures, and tech and science investment firm 2050 Capital.

Since May 2025, 13 companies are said to have received investment through the scheme. This includes JECO, an automated optimisation toolkit for games developers to help reduce production costs.

"For the UK’s startup ecosystem to properly thrive, collaboration between investors is absolutely vital," said Haatch co-founder and general partner Fred Soneya (pictured).

“Funding must reach the best and most innovative businesses, and this partnership between the British Business Bank, Haatch and some brilliant angel syndicates is a really strong example of how we can deliver that.

“An exciting, diverse range of startups have already been backed, and by working with more syndicates from across the UK, we’re going to direct early-stage funding to the best and brightest startups in the country.”

British Business Bank senior investment director Mark Barry commented: “Since its launch last May, this platform has already made more than a dozen investments into a diverse range of businesses to drive growth across a number of sectors.

“We are now looking to scale this platform by investing alongside more great syndicates across the country.”