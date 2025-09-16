Cascadeur receives $50,000 Epic MegaGrant to develop dedicated Unreal Engine Live Link plugin

The new plugin will enable real-time syncing of animation sequences.

3D animation software Cascadeur has received an Epic MegaGrant of $50,000 to support the development of a dedicated Unreal Engine Live Link plugin.

The team said Cascadeur 2024.3 plugin served as a temporary test for linking the platform with Unreal Engine, but the new integration will enable full real-time syncing of animation sequences.

Cascadeur will also offer tutorials and documentation to help developers use the new integration, which is especially significant as over 40% of its users rely on Unreal Engine.

Simplifying workflows

The backing from MegaGrant will help further strengthen workflows for a large part of the Cascadeur community in game and film creation.

Cascadeur is a standalone 3D animation software that uses AI-assisted and physics tools to speed up keyframe creation and editing for easy workflow integration.

The Epic MegaGrants was launched in 2019 to support innovative projects built with Unreal Engine and the open-source 3D graphics ecosystem.