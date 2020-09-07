VGames Founder Eitan Reisel on the key advantages when raising investment from the company

Eitan Reisel is Founder and Managing Partner at VGames, the venture capital fund for game entrepreneurs. Having both worked with some of the youngest and most mature developers, VGames has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a great game.

Eitan Reisel joins us for Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, a fringe event which pairs pre-selected developers who are seeking funding with investors.

Before the event takes place, we caught up with Reisel for his thoughts on investment and how the current pandemic has affected getting funding.

What’s the primary Investments focus of your company?

Studios, anywhere between pre-seed and A. We are global investors, although passionate about Israel and Eastern Europe.

What are the key advantages for founders when they raise investment from your company?

I hope to say we are keen to support them grow. Taking an active role with team building, marketing, monetization but most importantly supporting focus and growth.

What kind of companies/projects are you interested in?

Any genre, mobile, AAA, core etc.

What do you look for in a founder, or founding team?

Content is not easy, we are building games that we hope people will love. Resilience, passion and leadership are key for success.

Did your investment activity or focus change because of Covid-19 pandemic? If yes how?

No.

Do you need a pitch deck, and if so, what information should a founder be sure to include to interest you enough to want to know more and have a meeting?

We do prefer a pitch deck - it helps to come better prepared to the meeting and make it more conversational. Important - team, category and KPI's (if available).

What do you expect to learn from a founder at the first meeting?

Why has she/he decided to devote all their time and energy to what they are doing.

Could you give any advice for developers or teams for pitching over video calls?

Try to send the materials in advance, it makes it more simple.

How has the investment cycle changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, typically, how long is it taking to close deals?

I actually think the cycle is faster - around three to four weeks.

Has the pandemic changed your outlook for the future in the longer term?

No.

What trends do you see emerging in games over the pandemic that are likely to persist post-pandemic?

Developers should enjoy the increase in play time and make sure the economy is synced with that.

Conversely, what trends do you think are short term?

Cost of acquisition, but I think we have already seen this go back to normal.

