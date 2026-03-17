"Cultural relevance matters, but so does international production quality"

Kwat Fou has reached 2,500 downloads, with 1,700 players based in Cameroon.

The studio operates with under 10 team members across a fully remote setup.

Development has been entirely self-funded with around $18,000 invested since 2022.

The team is targeting 100,000 downloads as its next major milestone.

Mobile-first development was a deliberate strategy shaped by African market realities.

From early setbacks to a growing mobile player base, Cameroon-based Dawn of Game Studio is taking a measured approach to building Kwat Fou, combining disciplined development with grassroots community engagement as it works toward its next phase.

We caught up with Dawn of Game co-founder Gilbert Ewangue to discuss building Kwat Fou through self-funded development, growing a player base in Cameroon and the studio’s path toward its next milestone.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about Dawn of Game Studio and what you’re up to right now?

Gilbert Ewangue: Dawn of Game was initiated in 2018 by developer Patrick Nguiamba, who brought together SAGATT as game designer and me as an artist.

Our first project reached the finals of Digilab Africa, which gave us early validation. However, the project was ultimately archived, not only due to financial limitations, but also because it was overly ambitious for a small and relatively inexperienced team at the time.

“We are designing for international scalability, but we are strengthening our base first.” Gilbert Ewangue

That experience shaped our mindset. In 2022, we began developing Kwat Fou on Unity. Initially conceived as a smaller, controlled production, it grew organically as we explored its mechanics and world. Today, we operate as a remote, agile team of under 10 collaborators, each working within clearly defined roles - from background art to FX and artwork.

We are currently approaching alpha, with a target of 100,000 downloads as our next milestone, and we now sustain around 500 monthly active players. We build carefully, but with long-term ambition.

How did it feel to be chosen to be selected for Xbox Game Camp Africa 2026 and how will the programme support your studio in practical terms?

Being selected for Xbox Game Camp Africa 2026 feels like recognition of consistency and resilience. Operating in an ecosystem that is still developing requires self-reliance.

Structured mentorship helps refine production discipline, platform understanding and long-term scalability. For a self-funded studio, acceleration of knowledge can be as valuable as capital.

You describe the studio as mobile-first. Was that a strategic decision based on infrastructure and market realities in Cameroon or a resource constraint that later became a strategy?

Mobile was a strategic decision grounded in market reality. In Cameroon and across much of Africa, mobile is the primary gaming platform. At the same time, it allowed us to iterate efficiently with limited resources.

Unity provided flexibility and scalability while remaining accessible. We think cross-platform in the long term, but we believe foundations must be solid before expansion.

What does operating “with limited resources” practically mean in your case? Team size, funding, tools, marketing?

Since 2022, Kwat Fou has required approximately 10,000,000 FCFA ($18,000) in development costs, entirely self-funded, while each founder maintains parallel professional activities. Limited resources forced discipline. We work primarily with open-source tools or cost-efficient packages.

We also invest selectively in events and exhibitions. We source second-hand hardware when possible. We mutualise resources and rely on strong logistical support from individuals who believe in our project. Constraint pushed us to develop sustainable production habits. Efficiency became part of our studio culture.

Tell us more about Kwat Fou. How did the idea come about, and what has early access taught you about player behaviour? And how has the game received internationally outside of the African region?

Kwat Fou is a beat ’em up designed to test reflexes and anticipation through stylised, energetic and slightly offbeat action. We aim to make it competitive and skill-driven.

Early access has confirmed strong local engagement: out of roughly 2,500 downloads, 1,700 are in Cameroon, with additional traction in France, Canada, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire.

We actively calibrate the game through community feedback and organise competitive events where top players can confront each other. The project grows alongside its players.

Without a publisher, what have been your biggest distribution or discoverability challenges on Android? And are you designing primarily for international revenue?

Visibility remains our biggest challenge. We do not rely on paid advertising or advanced ASO strategies yet. Growth is driven primarily through community engagement and physical activations.

Discoverability on Android is competitive, especially without publisher backing. Our strategy is to strengthen retention and quality before scaling marketing efforts. We are designing for international scalability, but we are strengthening our base first.

Africa has a vast number of mobile users. What do you think is the key to tapping into this audience? And why do you think some still overlook the market despite its growth potential?

The opportunity is real. But engagement alone is not enough. Cultural relevance matters, but so does international production quality. A game built to global standards remains an advantage anywhere in the world, including Africa.

The key is not to lower ambition to match perceived market limitations. It is to build quality that can stand globally while resonating locally. The key is community and engagement.

We do a lot of "guerrilla marketing" by organising local competitions with prizes for the best players. People overlook this market because they don't understand the local consumption habits, but the organic passion here is massive.

In terms of funding and support for game studios in Africa, what has been your experience navigating the funding landscape?

We have not received direct financial investment so far. Our growth has been entirely self-financed. What would make a meaningful difference is structured funding paired with long-term mentorship - support that enables scaling, not just survival.

We've only had access to support programs and a few exhibition opportunities. We are just now starting to apply for international grants. What we truly need is "patient capital" and partners who aren't afraid of the perceived risks of the African market.

What are your plans for the rest of 2026? Will you be exploring new platforms? And are there any specific initiatives or projects on the horizon that we should look forward to?

Our primary objective is to release the alpha version of Kwat Fou, including expanded solo content and early multiplayer modes. PC and console remain long-term ambitions, but we are focused on consolidating our mobile base first.

Kwat Fou is available to download on the Google Play Store.