Soft launch to worldwide launch: 2020's Facebook UA playbook for launching new mobile games

We’ve been doing well with soft launches. It gives us a great opportunity to pre-test creative, test campaign structures, identify audiences, and help evaluate our client’s monetization strategy and LTV model.

By the time we’re ready for the worldwide launch, we’ll have found several winning creatives and have a strong sense of the KPIs necessary to achieve and sustain profitable UA scale.

Soft launches tend to work best if we focus on a limited international market. Usually we’ll pre-launch in an English-speaking country outside of the US and Europe; Canada, New Zealand, and Australia are ideal picks for this.

Choosing countries like those lets us conduct testing in markets that are representative of the US, but without touching the US market. As we are not launching in the US, it will not spoil our chances at being featured by Apple or Google.

Once we’ve got the market selected, we pivot to identifying the most efficient campaign setup.

A simplified account structure rooted in auction and delivery best practices will enable you to efficiently scale across the Facebook family of apps.

We typically hear things like

"My performance is extremely volatile."

"My ad sets are under-delivering."

“My CPAs were too high, so I turned off my campaign."

"I’ve heard I need to use super-granular targeting and placements to find pockets of efficiency."

The best way to avoid this is to structure your account for scale based on Facebook's best practices.

Facebook defined those best practices in their Facebook’s Power5 recommendations earlier this year. But - in evidence of how rapidly the platform evolves - they fine-tuned their best practices again lately in their Structure for Scale methodology.

The gist of Structure for Scale - and of what Facebook wants advertisers to do now - is to radically simplify campaign structures, minimize the amount of creative you’re testing, and to use targeting options like Value Bidding and App Event Bidding to control bids, placements, and audience selection for you.

Facebook is building up a considerable body of evidence that this approach results in significant campaign performance improvements, though if you’re a UA manager who likes control, it can be an adjustment.

The underlying driver of all these new recommendations from Facebook is we need to build and manage our campaigns to complement the algorithm - not to fight it.

One of the key benefits of adopting the new best practices is to minimize Facebook's Learning Phase. Ad sets in the learning phase are not yet delivering efficiently, and often underperform by as much as 20-40%.

To minimize this, structure your account to give the algorithm the “maximum signal” it needs to get you out of the Learning Phase faster.

Expect somewhat volatile results during this exploration period (aka the Learning Phase) as the system calibrates to deliver the best results for your desired outcome.

Generally, the more conversions the system has, the more accurate Facebook’s estimated action rates will be. At around 50 conversions per week, the system is well-calibrated. It will shift from the exploration stage to optimizing for the best results given the audience and the optimization goals you’ve set.

Through all of this, keep in mind that Facebook has built its prediction system to use much data as possible. When it predicts the conversion rate for an ad, it takes into consideration the ad’s history, the campaign’s history, the account’s history, and the user’s history.

When the system says that an ad is in Learning Phase, it’s only a warning that the ad has not yet had enough conversions for the algorithm to be confident that its predictions are as good as they will be later.

The standard threshold for confidence is 50 conversions but having 51 conversions is not that much different from having 49. The more conversions you give the system, the better its predictions will be.

