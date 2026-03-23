Devsisters outlines multi-game expansion for CookieRun as franchise surpasses $1 billion

CookieRun: NewWorld marks the franchise’s first true platform expansion, bringing the series to PC and console alongside mobile.

CookieRun: Crumble reflects a continued push into accessible, mass-market design rather than chasing high-end complexity.

Accelerating story updates in CookieRun: Kingdom signals a shift toward faster live-service cycles to retain player attention.

Devsisters has unveiled a slate of new titles and major updates for its long-running CookieRun series as part of a broader push to evolve the brand beyond its mobile origins after hitting $1 billion.

The franchise has surpassed 300 million players globally. Devsisters said that the series has transformed from a simple endless runner into a multi-genre entertainment property spanning role-playing, casual and competitive experiences.

Leading the a new slate of games is CookieRun: NewWorld, an open-world adventure currently in development using Unreal Engine for mobile, PC and console.

The team said the project represents the franchise’s most ambitious title to date and is targeting a 2029 release to coincide with the series’ 20th anniversary.

Pipeline and live service growth

Alongside the flagship project, Devsisters confirmed CookieRun: Crumble, a new casual idle-style title scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026, designed to reach a broader audience with more accessible gameplay systems.

Meanwhile, the studio’s flagship RPG, CookieRun: Kingdom, will enter a new narrative era in May with the release of Chapter 2. The update introduces a fractured timeline story, a new playable region and a faster content cadence, shifting major story releases from every four weeks to every two weeks.

The company also revealed an upcoming collaboration between CookieRun: Kingdom and K-Pop Demon Hunters scheduled for April as part of its strategy of using cross-media partnerships to sustain engagement across its expanding franchise ecosystem.