Devsisters outlines multi-game expansion for CookieRun as franchise surpasses $1 billion
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Key Datapoint
|Mar 23, 2026
|milestone
|Devsisters
|$1 billion revenue
- CookieRun: NewWorld marks the franchise’s first true platform expansion, bringing the series to PC and console alongside mobile.
- CookieRun: Crumble reflects a continued push into accessible, mass-market design rather than chasing high-end complexity.
- Accelerating story updates in CookieRun: Kingdom signals a shift toward faster live-service cycles to retain player attention.
Devsisters has unveiled a slate of new titles and major updates for its long-running CookieRun series as part of a broader push to evolve the brand beyond its mobile origins after hitting $1 billion.
The franchise has surpassed 300 million players globally. Devsisters said that the series has transformed from a simple endless runner into a multi-genre entertainment property spanning role-playing, casual and competitive experiences.
Leading the a new slate of games is CookieRun: NewWorld, an open-world adventure currently in development using Unreal Engine for mobile, PC and console.
The team said the project represents the franchise’s most ambitious title to date and is targeting a 2029 release to coincide with the series’ 20th anniversary.
Pipeline and live service growth
Alongside the flagship project, Devsisters confirmed CookieRun: Crumble, a new casual idle-style title scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026, designed to reach a broader audience with more accessible gameplay systems.
Meanwhile, the studio’s flagship RPG, CookieRun: Kingdom, will enter a new narrative era in May with the release of Chapter 2. The update introduces a fractured timeline story, a new playable region and a faster content cadence, shifting major story releases from every four weeks to every two weeks.
The company also revealed an upcoming collaboration between CookieRun: Kingdom and K-Pop Demon Hunters scheduled for April as part of its strategy of using cross-media partnerships to sustain engagement across its expanding franchise ecosystem.