EA assures staff it will retain full creative control under the proposed $55bn sale

EA denied financial concerns, calling the deal a move to unlock global growth.

CEO Andrew Wilson and the executive team will remain in place post-acquisition.

The $55 billion buyout would be the largest all-cash take-private deal in history.

The investor group includes Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

Electronic Arts has revealed it will retain creative control and freedom if the proposed sale to an investor consortium is completed.

In a FAQ document distributed to its staff, EA said its mission, values, and commitment to players remain unchanged, emphasising it will uphold its tradition of creative freedom and player-first values.

“EA will maintain creative control, and our track record of creative freedom and player-first values will remain intact," the company said.

"The Consortium believes in our vision, our leadership and our focus on creating games, stories, and content that reflect a range of experiences and delivering them to our global player community. They’re investing in the creativity that defines EA."

The company also denied facing financial issues, saying the deal will help it expand globally without immediate changes to jobs, teams, or daily operations. Andrew Wilson will stay on as CEO with no changes to the executive team.

Regulatory scrutiny mounts

EA confirmed plans to be acquired for $55 billion by an investor group including Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

The consortium will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF rolling over its current stake, marking the largest all-cash take-private deal in history. The deal is expected to close within six to nine months.

Despite EA claiming the deal would position the company to “lead the future of entertainment", the proposed buyout has come under growing scrutiny in the United States.

Two senators have raised concerns about Saudi Arabia’s role in the leveraged acquisition, warning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and EA CEO Andrew Wilson of potential foreign influence and national security risks.

The CWA has also called on the FTC and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to conduct a thorough review, cautioning that the deal could negatively impact workers, consumers, and the broader stability of the US games industry.