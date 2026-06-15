EA launches advertising platform for in-game brand integrations

EA says its games reached more than 120m monthly players during fiscal year 2026.

New advertising tools include native ad placements, enhanced targeting, and measurement capabilities.

The company plans to expand EA Advertising with additional buying capabilities over time.

Electronic Arts has launched EA Advertising, a new platform designed to help brands connect with players across its portfolio of games.

The company said EA Advertising will allow brands to integrate directly into gameplay through dynamic placements such as stadium signage, scoreboards, broadcast overlays, custom content, and branded vanity items.

The platform is intended to make advertising a part of the player experience rather than a disruption to it.

According to EA, its games and services reached more than 120 million monthly players during fiscal year 2026 across console, mobile, and PC.

The publisher said the scale of engagement across franchises such as EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, and College Football creates new opportunities for brands to reach audiences.

Supporting brands

New features introduced with the platform include gameplay integrations, native advertising units in select EA Sports titles, targeting and measurement tools powered by EA's proprietary ad server and SDK, and the new EA Sports Partner Program.

EA said the new platform works directly with brands to create tailored campaigns across its games and wider ecosystem, with additional buying capabilities planned as the platform expands.

“Players come to EA’s games and live experiences every day to play, watch, create and connect,” said Electronic Arts chief experience officer David Tinson.

“That gives brands a meaningful opportunity to show up in ways that add value and respect the player experience, while maintaining authenticity in the worlds our teams are building. With EA Advertising, we’re helping brands become part of those moments in ways that are relevant and built for players.”