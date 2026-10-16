East Side Games secures $2.8m in Canadian credit and a $4m loan

The company also secured $4m through Export Development Canada's Direct Lending Program.

Part of the funding will repay East Side Games' existing line of credit with Royal Bank of Canada.

The company develops original and licensed mobile games and licenses its GameKit platforms.

East Side Games Group has secured access to CAD $4 million ($2.8m) in credit from the National Bank of Canada.

The company also secured access to a further US$4m through Export Development Canada's Direct Lending Program

The free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher said it had transferred its banking relationship to National Bank of Canada, securing credit based on its accounts receivable and receivable tax credits.

East Side Games Group said its Export Development Canada loan is earmarked for two new games planned for release in 2027.

Funding new games

The company went on to share that part of the proceeds will be used to repay its existing line of credit with the Royal Bank of Canada and end its banking relationship with the lender.

The two titles supported by the EDC funding have not yet been announced. The company did not provide further details about either game.

East Side Games develops and publishes original and licensed intellectual property, while also licensing its GameKit platforms and working on prepaid platform partnership projects. It also acquires studios and games to expand its portfolio.

The company said the new banking relationships will provide additional access to credit and support its future development plans.