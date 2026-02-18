EGDF urges Europe's games industry to "fight forward" in 2026

European studios must move beyond survival and push for global competitiveness, said EGDF president Hendrik Lesser.

The group outlined three priorities, including human-led AI, fair market conditions and stronger sovereignty.

EGDF warned that AI must assist developers, not replace human creative leadership.

The European Games Developer Federation (EGDF) has called on policymakers and industry leaders to “fight forward” as it sets out strategic priorities for 2026.

During its latest State of the Industry call, EGDF president Hendrik Lesser said European studios must move beyond a survival mindset and instead push for fair market conditions and long-term competitiveness.

“Support the conditions that let European creators compete globally," said Lesser in a post. “Protect our ability to tell authentic European stories. Ensure fair market conditions. And recognise that games are not just entertainment - they are culture, technology, and a strategic asset for Europe."

Despite reduced public funding, currency volatility and wider geopolitical uncertainty, Lesser argued that European developers continue to show resilience and entrepreneurial strength. The federation outlined three key priorities for the year ahead.

AI and market conditions

While AI tools are increasingly embedded in content creation, coding and workflow management, EGDF stressed that developers must retain a “director’s mindset”, with humans guiding creative and strategic decisions.

“We humans are still here," Lesser added. “We still need to engage, communicate, transport our vision, and find our team spirit together. And that includes building new roads into our industry for juniors.

“If AI takes the entry-level work, where do the future founders and creative directors come from? Keeping the human factor means keeping the human pipeline."

The EGDF wants developers to fight for fair market conditions, raising concerns over platform payment practices that see revenues paid by European players converted into dollars for European developers, exposing studios to currency losses. The group also warned that fragmented consumer regulation could disproportionately impact smaller studios.

Call for united action

Finally, Lesser emphasised the need to strengthen European technological and cultural sovereignty, including investment in local infrastructure and support for authentic European storytelling.

“We cannot just be against all regulation, there," he continued. “But we must bring our own debate - about ethics in games, about how we treat players, about what makes European game development distinct - to the policymakers writing rules for us.

"While China and the USA push their visions into global markets, we must protect the core of what makes us European: our values, our ways of expressing ourselves with art, and our way of being leaders and entrepreneurs. These are also what attract game industry talent from around the world to Europe."

Lesser concluded by inviting developers, trade bodies and policy makers to work together to secure the long-term future of Europe’s games industry.