Web gaming platform Entity names Tag Games co-founder Paul Farley as head of games

Entity is a new web gaming platform created by the former leadership team at Star Trek Fleet Command developer Digit Game Studios.

Farley brings more than 20 years of experience across game development, publishing, and live ops technology.

He joins Entity following senior leadership roles spanning studio building, SaaS platforms, and indie publishing.

Web gaming platform Entity has appointed former Tag Games CEO Paul Farley as its new head of games.

In his new role, Farley will lead the development of Entity’s games strategy, focusing on building the games team and helping shape how titles are created and distributed on the platform.

He will also be responsible for setting the direction of the games offering, identifying and securing titles across both existing games and new IP, and working closely with developers and partners to bring those projects to market.

Entity was founded by the former leadership team behind Digit Game Studios, best known for developing 4X strategy title Star Trek Fleet Command. That studio was acquired by Scopely in 2019.

The founding team at Entity includes Rich Barnwell, Fergus Duggan, Kevin Bergin, David McGovern, and Artur Stawiarski.

Entity aims to build a web gaming hub where players can instantly play titles on any device.

Industry veteran

With over 20 years of experience, Farley has built a long career across game development, publishing, and live-ops technology, spanning studio leadership, entrepreneurship, and executive roles.

Alongside his new role at Entity, he is also a director at Firestoke, continuing his involvement with the independent publishing space.

Before Firestoke, he spent over 17 years at Tag Games, which he co-founded and worked as the CEO from 2006 to 2018. He later served as chairman from 2018 to 2023 following the studio’s acquisition by Scopely.

Platform vision

“I'm honoured to join such a capable team and looking forward to the challenges, learning and success ahead as we aim to revolutionise how games are created and distributed," said Farley in a LinkedIn post.

“In due course the game team will be seeking the very best titles for our platform - both existing and new IP so watch this space and be sure to catch myself and the team at Pocket Gamer Connects in London later this month."

