Epic Games Store sees record $400m in third-party player spending

Epic’s PC audience grew past 317m users as cross-platform accounts climbed to 972m.

Players claimed 662m free games in 2025, with Epic’s Free Games Program offering 100 titles.

The average total value of free games claimed reached $2,316 per player.

Player spending on third-party titles on the Epic Games Store rose 57% to hit a record $400 million in 2025.

That's according to the company's 2025 Year in Review, which showed that players logged 2.78 billion hours in third-party games, up 4% from 2024. However, overally gameplay hours declined year-over-year to 6.65bn.

Total PC customers topped 317m, while Epic cross-platform accounts rose to 972m from 898m in 2024. The number of mobile users was not specifically broken down.

The Epic Games Store attracted 78m active users in December 25, an all-time record. Last year, average MAUs fell 1% to 67m, while daily active users declined by 2% to 31m.

Epic said its Free Games Program offered 100 titles last year, with players claiming 662m games worth $2,316 per player.

New offerings

Epic expanded the store across PC, Mac, iOS and Android. It rolled out new player and developer tools, as well as updating its revenue share to give developers 100% of their first $1m per product.

The company said it added features like a download manager, gifting, unified chat and two-factor authentication via the Epic Games App.

Epic also plans to added a cross-platform library for players across PC and mobile in autumn, as well as introduce regional storefronts with localised discovery.

The Epic Games Store will be expanded on iOs to Japan in March and Brazil in June. third-party APIs and new self-publishing tools will also be launched in the summer.

“We’re in the process of rebuilding the launcher’s underlying architecture to unlock faster performance and greater stability and introduce new features for players, including social features like new community spaces, voice chat, game-independent parties, player profiles and more," said Epic Games.

“We’re also launching a program to help developers sell more games on the Epic Games Store by leveraging the marketing power of Fortnite."