Epic Games launches global web shops for mobile and PC

Revenue terms state that developers will retain 100% of the first $1 million in net revenue per title per year.

Developers can use web shops without distributing directly on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games has introduced Epic Web Shops, a new-direct-to consumer feature that enables developers to sell in-game content to players on both mobile devices and PC.

The new service is now available for mobile and PC games powered by Epic Games' self-publishing tools. On PC, web shops appear as a new tab on game product pages, while a mobile-native integration is planned for the Epic Games Store app later in the year.

Developers will also be able to use web shops without distributing their game on the Epic Games Store with a purchase function across platforms and stores, including Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Direct methods

The new features arrive at a time when the mobile market, in particular, is undergoing significant changes in its store offerings, with both Google and Apple having to make adjustments in the EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

As part of the web shop rollout, Epic is also partnering with Codename Entertainment, who has already launched a web shop for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. This serves as an example of what is possible with the new service.

Key features include revenue terms that allow developers to retain 100% of the first $1 million in net revenue per title per year, freedom to use other platforms with no Epic Games Store listing needed, and support for Epic Rewards and Epic account balance with seamless transactions.

Epic Games recently shared that the install rates of the Epic Games Store on iOS are rising since the elimination of scare screens. However, the company also expressed that, despite changes to Apple’s new policies it is still falling short of complying with the DMA.