Epic Games Store launches on iPhone in Japan

Epic says players can access over 345,000 UEFN-created experiences.

Fortnite Showdown launches alongside Epic’s Japan iPhone rollout.

Mobile Fortnite players can unlock the new Yeddy Outfit.

Fortnite maker Epic Games has announced that the Epic Games Store is now available on iPhone devices in Japan.

The launch allows iOS users in the country to download and play titles such as Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe directly through the mobile storefront.

It also gives users access to Epic’s expanding mobile ecosystem, including more than 345,000 user-created experiences built with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

The company said the rollout comes alongside the arrival of Fortnite Showdown, the latest Battle Royale season that introduces Team Foundation and Team Ice King as rival factions competing for victory and seasonal rewards.

Installation process

To install the Epic Games Store on iPhone, users must download the app directly from Epic’s website before enabling permission for apps from Epic Games Inc through their device settings during installation.

Epic said that the mobile storefront also supports cross-platform text chat with friends across the Epic ecosystem and includes access to two-factor authentication (2FA) tools for account security.

The company is also offering players a new Yeddy Outfit when they download Fortnite on a mobile device and invite a friend to play. Beyond iPhone, the Epic Games Store remains available globally on Android devices and PC.