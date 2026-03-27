Was Epic's app store battle worth it? | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 87th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

The Epic layoffs and how that reframes its Google settlement and years of court battles to reduce mobile platform fees and remove anti-steering policies.

Savvy Games Group's CEO Brian Ward's thoughts on M&A, China and rising Eastern influence.

Duolingo's experiments with a tool to lock other apps until daily lessons are complete.

Our big interview about the development of Wuthering Waves.

Roblox's decision to take a slice of in-game brand deals with creators under new advertising rules.

Savvy's acquisition of Mobile Legends developer Moonton from ByteDance.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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