Hot Five: Wuthering Waves 3.0 and beyond, Budge Studios’ Nickelodeon partnership, and Roblox to take cut of in-game brand deals

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Developing Wuthering Waves: "Every addition requires months or longer to meet our quality standards"

We spoke with Kuro Games about Wuthering Waves version 3.0 and sustaining success beyond the major update.

"Every addition requires months or longer to meet our quality standards. This wave-like rhythm is ultimately about finding the optimal balance between giving players time to absorb the content and the teams time to refine it," the team said.

2) Budge Studios continues Nickelodeon partnership with global launch of Dora: Explore and Play

Budge Studios has returned to the IP that started its 16-year journey into children’s games with the global launch of Dora: Explore and Play

This also marks the continuation of Budge’s partnership with Nickelodeon, after the studio’s portfolio has surpassed two billion downloads.

3) Roblox to take cut of in-game brand deals from 2027 under new advertising rules

Roblox plans to begin taking a share of revenue from in-game brand partnerships starting in January 2027.

Creators will be required to register all paid brand integrations before campaigns go live in Roblox, submitting promotional assets for moderation.

4) Appcharge surpasses $1bn in D2C transactions

Appcharge has surpassed $1 billion in annualised transaction volume.

According to the D2C platform, its transaction volume has more than doubled in the six months since its $58 million Series B funding round.

5) Savvy Games Group's CEO on M&A, China and rising Eastern influence

Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward told PocketGamer.biz that it speaks with the Scopely team almost daily, but avoids describing itself as a holding company and wants its teams to be relatively independent.

He also revealed that Scopely looks at up to 900 deals per year.