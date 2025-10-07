The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2025

See The Top 50 list »

There are 8 new entries in this year's listing

And 5 re-entries as previous game makers make a comeback!

Last year’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list came at one of the most challenging periods in the games industry’s history. The sector is not out of the woods yet, but the mobile market has returned to growth and there’s a wider sense of optimism that has been missing for the past few years.

In the introduction for the 2024 list, I said that launching a new mobile game is tougher than ever – while also noting some might have had the same sentiment for many years prior. If last year’s Top 50 was about finding success when the chips are down, 2025’s is how the industry has come out swinging.

One of the big themes of the top 50 for 2025 is new hits and innovation. As you read through, you’ll find examples of games and companies that have emerged, some seemingly out of nowhere, to dominate their categories. While the notion that mobile’s top grossing charts never change is partially true, the last couple of years have certainly at least seen the rankings shaken up.

Some developers have also found a way to revive old titles – almost as if they’ve received a new launch. Far from a solid live ops campaign keeping a game’s audience stable or managing a steady decline for years, a few have surged back to the top of the charts. Then there’s the companies that have been able to pivot, particularly in the hypercasual space, to reenergise their prospects and even surpass past successes.

M&A deals have continued despite investment drying up in recent years. Some developers and publishers now fly under new banners, some humming along, others supercharged, and a few fading away despite their big-money deals.

This year’s list celebrates a wide array of game makers. But in particular, it stars the innovators, the new smash hits redefining the industry, and those that have continued grafting to build success in the face of adversity.

A testament to the industry, there are other companies that could have found their way into the list. Whether you agree or disagree with the inclusions, it feels like mobile gaming is getting its groove back.