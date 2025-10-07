The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2025
- There are 8 new entries in this year's listing
- And 5 re-entries as previous game makers make a comeback!
Last year’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list came at one of the most challenging periods in the games industry’s history. The sector is not out of the woods yet, but the mobile market has returned to growth and there’s a wider sense of optimism that has been missing for the past few years.
In the introduction for the 2024 list, I said that launching a new mobile game is tougher than ever – while also noting some might have had the same sentiment for many years prior. If last year’s Top 50 was about finding success when the chips are down, 2025’s is how the industry has come out swinging.
One of the big themes of the top 50 for 2025 is new hits and innovation. As you read through, you’ll find examples of games and companies that have emerged, some seemingly out of nowhere, to dominate their categories. While the notion that mobile’s top grossing charts never change is partially true, the last couple of years have certainly at least seen the rankings shaken up.
Some developers have also found a way to revive old titles – almost as if they’ve received a new launch. Far from a solid live ops campaign keeping a game’s audience stable or managing a steady decline for years, a few have surged back to the top of the charts. Then there’s the companies that have been able to pivot, particularly in the hypercasual space, to reenergise their prospects and even surpass past successes.
M&A deals have continued despite investment drying up in recent years. Some developers and publishers now fly under new banners, some humming along, others supercharged, and a few fading away despite their big-money deals.
This year’s list celebrates a wide array of game makers. But in particular, it stars the innovators, the new smash hits redefining the industry, and those that have continued grafting to build success in the face of adversity.
A testament to the industry, there are other companies that could have found their way into the list. Whether you agree or disagree with the inclusions, it feels like mobile gaming is getting its groove back.
Netflix
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Squid Game: Unleashed
- Black Mirror: Thronglets
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
Netflix Games is a curious case. Filled with potential following a number of acquisitions and holding various globally recognised licences, the streaming firm hasn’t quite found its feet just yet in the market.
It has had a shift in leadership as it changes its gaming strategy. The platform’s library saw a significant reduction in July with over 20 games removed. Elsewhere, Squid Game: Unleashed proved popular after surpassing 25 million installs – perhaps owing to its availability outside of a Netflix subscription.
Netflix has also adapted its other IP, including Black Mirror: Thronglets, Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, and The Electric State: Kid Cosmo. It has a long way to go to build a meaningful games business. It sits in a unique position for transmedia projects, top licences and money to burn – but can it finally tap into its full potential?
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Sega
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Angry Birds 2
- Angry Birds Dream Blast
- Sonic Rumble
- Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
- P5X | Persona 5: The Phantom X
When Sega acquired Rovio, behind mobile icon Angry Birds, it looked like a match made in heaven. The perfect merger for a Sega looking to grow its mobile ambitions.
It’s not been smooth sailing since for the two companies, however. Financials have fallen below expectations, while Sonic Rumble’s global launch was pushed back.
There is potential, though. Angry Birds 2 is a solid foundation, which has returned to growth so far this year according to AppMagic estimates. Sonic Rumble has promise if it can make it to a worldwide release, while Sega and Rovio have titles like Sonic Blitz, Angry Birds Rush and Bloom City Match in soft launch. There’s also The Angry Birds Movie 3 and Sonic The Hedgehog 4 film on the horizon, for you transmedia enthusiasts out there. Now the companies just have to bring it all together.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Jam City
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Disney Emoji Blitz
- Disney Magic Match
- 3D Bingo Pop
- DC Heroes & Villains
Long-standing publisher Jam City once had ambitions to go public, a goal it may still harbour. In fact, in 2021 it wanted to merge with Ludia to do just that. It later acquired the Canadian studio for $165 million – but without the IPO.
Earlier this year, the team behind Jurassic World: The Game and Jurassic World Alive Ludia split off from Jam City, while last year Jam City laid off 10% of its workforce. So where does what is still have of the US’s top mobile publishers stand now? Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Disney Emoji Blitz continue to tick along, the former surpassing $500m in lifetime revenue last year.
The company currently has Disney Magic Match 3D in soft launch. Can the licence that’s offered success before bring the magic back?
My.Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- War Robots
- Rush Royale
- Castle Duels
- Grand Hotel Mania
- Hustle Castle
War Robots developer Pixonic was acquired in 2016 for up to $30 million. That’s proven to be a steal for the publisher now known as My.Games. At the start of 2025, the title crossed $1 billion in lifetime earnings, with mobile driving the majority of earnings.
It has to go down as one of the best bits of business in the industry’s history, and remains the publisher’s flagship franchise.
But My.Games has other successes too. Rush Royale from IT Territory is an innovative merge tower defence title that has generated hundreds of millions of dollars, while the publisher’s library includes another blockbuster in Hustle Castle.
More recently, Castle Duels could be its next big title after steady growth and hitting $1m monthly revenue, while Fable Town is gradually rising too. This is one publisher to keep an eye on as it strives for its next growth phase.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Metacore
SOFTOGRAPHY
-
Merge Mansion
Metacore was once the top dog in the merge puzzle space thanks to Merge Mansion, taking staples in the puzzle category like a strong narrative and renovation mechanics, while leaning on Supercell’s investments in UA to supercharge growth.
Not just finding a hit game, little did the studio know at the time that grandma – not even the game’s main protagonist – would go on to be one of the most recognisable faces in mobile gaming.
You might think Metacore’s star has faded in the face of new competition, but the title’s decline in 2024 has stabilised this year – even seeing some growth to date. Metacore’s biggest challenge is finding its next hit… it’s been testing a series of games on the market as it looks to evolve from a one-hit wonder, a goal that many other developers still clamour for.
Devsisters
SOFTOGRAPHY
- CookieRun: Kingdom
- CookieRun: Tower of Adventures
- CookieRun: OvenBreak
Devisters has built its success on the CookieRun franchise. OvenBreak, released back in 2016, has generated hundreds of millions of dollars and still continues to bring in millions each year.
But it was 2021’s CookieRun: Kingdom that transformed its fortunes, bringing a new RPG, team-battler spin to proceedings to great effect. To date, it’s generated an estimated $640 million – and after a decline in revenue, 2025 looks to be its best period in years following a resurgence at the start of the year.
Last year, Devisters tried to find bottled lightning again with Tower of Adventures. The title was a success, but not on the scale set by Kingdom. The developer continues to experiment with its big franchise, and we’re curious to see what else it has in the oven over the coming years.
Outfit7
SOFTOGRAPHY
- My Talking Tom Friends 2
- My Talking Tom 2
- My Talking Angela 2
- My Talking Tom Friends
- Talking Tom Hero Dash
Outfit 7’s year has been one of expansion as it extends the Talking Tom & Friends franchise on its 15th anniversary.
The summer saw the release of My Talking Tom Friends 2, which quickly surpassed 10 million downloads in just under two weeks and topped Google Play charts in more than 20 countries, including the US and UK. The sequel marks Outfit’s highest ever pre-registration numbers.
In August, Talking Tom & Friends: World was released globally, introducing a sandbox format with avatar customisation. Later this year, the studio also intends to roll out a fully reimagined version of the original Talking Tom with a blend of nostalgia and new features.
Alongside this activity, Outfit7 partnered with Miraculous Corp for a Hero Dash crossover. The Talking Tom titles now exceed 25b downloads – and Outfit 7 wants to take things even further.
Supercent
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Pizza Ready!
- Dinosaur Universe
- Outlets Rush
- Snake Clash!
- Burger Please!
Supercent is one of the breakout publishers of the last few years in the mobile games market. In May 2023, it was celebrating hitting 100 million downloads.
Then, in 2024 it was the number 10 games publisher in the world for download, while so far this year it ranks eighth with approximately 455 million estimated downloads.
One of the chief drivers of its success is idle arcade game Pizza Ready! – a restaurant simulation title. AppMagic estimates it’s picked up more than 300m installs to date. But Supercent isn’t just reliant on a single hit – it has a wide portfolio of titles driving downloads, from Snake Clash, Burger Please!, and Outlets Rush.
It’s a leader in the idle arcade market, while it’s also been able to find success across other genres, too.
Hungry Studio
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Block Blast!
- Sudoku Master!
One key element of this year’s Top 50 – which we’ll mention a few times as you read through – is how new hot companies are emerging with major hits. Hong Kong-based Hungry Studio is one of those.
The developer appeared out of nowhere to launch Block Blast in 2022, a block puzzle game that was the fifth most downloaded title in the world on the App Store and Google Play during 2023, its first full year. It followed that success by being the most installed mobile game in 2024, a position it continues to hold in 2025 with 260 million downloads so far this year.
There are giants in the puzzle genre vying for such a hit. But it’s the new studio on the block that built it.
Select Button
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Pokémon Sleep
One of the big mobile trends is the rise of non-gaming apps overtaking games for revenue. One of the most interesting aspects of that is the use of gamification to power the growth of apps in other categories. Just look at learning platform Duolingo.
Pokémon Sleep, first developed by Select Button, straddles the line by making fun out of the process of sleep and relaxation. Turns out there’s a big audience for playing games during your sleep. AppMagic puts the title’s lifetime revenue at $169m to date, with a consistent monthly level of player spending since launch. Officially, it has over 28m downloads.
The Pokémon brand is another IP that has expanded significantly in recent years, and Select Button and The Pokémon Company have found another sleeper hit with this one.
Nazara
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Love Island: The Game
- Big Brother: The Game
- Kiddopia Animal Jam
- World Cricket Championship 3
Few have been so busy in the M&A space as publishing giant Nazara, with it going into ‘expansion plan overdrive’ in recent years.
India’s first public games company has the not-so-small ambition of growing to a $10b outfit, and to fuel that growth it has snapped up the likes of Kiddopia developer Paper Boat App, Animal Jam maker Wildworks, Love Island: The Game’s Fusebox Games, and Human: Fall Flat publisher Curve Games.
Its empire expands across genres and other deals, earning its place as one of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers worldwide. It’s not without its challenges – India’s games industry has been rocked by the country’s real-money gaming ban, with Nazara’s $117m investment PokerBaazi taken offline. But it has the foundations, portfolio diversity, longevity, and global reach to keep the ship steady and moving forward.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Netmarble
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
- Solo Leveling:Arise
- The King of Fighters AFK
- Vampir: Heir of Blood
- Mongil: Star Dive
South Korean publisher Netmarble has looked to strengthen its mobile portfolio across 2025, building on the success of titles like Seven Knights Re: Birth, which home launched earlier this year and is now expanding internationally.
Upcoming releases include The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, which capture cross-platform audiences from mobile, PC and console. Others include King of Fighters AFK and StoneAge: Pet World, flagging further attempts to expand its offerings.
Despite these additions, Q2 2025 revenue fell 8.2% yoy, though profits did rise compared to the previous quarter thanks to contributions from Seven Knights Re: Birth and RF Online Next (plus company restructuring). Netmarble’s portfolio remains rooted in RPGs but crosses casual and MMORPG titles. Next up is big bet cross-platform action-adventure, Mongil: Star Dive.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
SayGames
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Little Farm Story
- Tower War
- Black Deck
- My Perfect Hotel
- My Little Universe
SayGames achieved a major milestone this year with its idle arcade portfolio accumulating over $300m in revenue – a reflection of various titles under the studio’s name (My Perfect Hotel, Dreamdale, and My Little Universe, as well as more recent releases such as My Little Farm Story, Gold Rush and Last Stronghold).
In total, the SayGames portfolio now includes more than 150 games, accumulating over 60m downloads worldwide. The company is also expanding its regional presence, particularly in South Korea. As part of these efforts, the launch of Chainsaw Juice King took place through a partnership with LoadComplete after a successful soft launch and strong early performance.
Later in the year, SayGames partnered on a new idle action-RPG title, Blood Invasion, with Bagelcode, which saw over 250,000 downloads in its global launch weekend.
LocalThunk
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Balatro
LocalThunk’s roguelike card game hit has seen ongoing success in 2025. The game initially made waves, earning over $1 million within its first eight hours – by January 2025 Balatro had sold more than 5m copies across platforms. It has become one of the fastest-selling titles in publisher Playstack’s history.
Playstack first identified Balatro during early playtests and recognised it for its gameplay loop of ‘one more run’ appeal. Publisher/developer collaboration helped ensure the game reached its potential across platforms. The mobile version, also available on Apple Arcade, has generated more than $25 million to date – an impressive feat for a premium game in 2025.
Balatro has stormed the awards circuit, including accolades such as picking up the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice prize at this year’s Mobile Games Awards.
Ustwo games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Monument Valley 3
Ustwo games is something of a darling of the mobile games industry. The Monument Valley series’ polish is synonymous with a peak premium experience on the platform, each entry a classic in their own right.
Last year the developer launched the long-awaited Monument Valley 3 in partnership with Netflix – another stellar sequel in the franchise with a full return of the dynamic vibrant visuals, optical illusions and minimalistic puzzles the IP is known for – but with a more expansive world and tackling the key issue of climate change.
In an industry so driven by revenue metrics – hey, it is a business after all and many studios balance this exceedingly well – it’s refreshing to see a studio unbound by all that, focused on simply creating a fun, memorable experience. Hopefully MV3 returns to mobile soon, following the apparent end of the Netflix deal.
Modern Times Group (MTG)
SOFTOGRAPHY
- RAID: Shadow Legends
- Heroes of History
- F1 Clash, Bloons TD 6
- Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus
- Forge of Empires
Swedish digital entertainment company Modern Times Group has had a big year with the completion of the $620 million acquisition of Raid: Shadow Legends developer Plarium, which significantly expanded its portfolio and player base. Plarium’s titles, including Mech Arena and Vikings: War of Clans, contributed up to nearly half of MTG’s total revenue.
MTG’s top three games, Raid: Shadow Legends, Forge of Empires and Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus account for 50% of sales, with mobile making up 70% of the portfolio. Elsewhere, direct-to-consumer initiatives like Plarium’s web stores are increasingly driving new revenue. The company also had the addition to its leadership team this year with the appointment of Nick Hopkins as CFO, who is expected to bring his investment banking experience to support MTG’s future growth strategies as it positions itself as a leading European mobile publisher.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
GDEV Inc
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Hero Wars: Alliance
- Idle Zombie Miner
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Island Hoppers
Games company GDEV has quickly grown in prominence since it was founded in 2023, building up its mobile portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. The group includes Nexters of Hero Wars fame, Cubic Games, Royal Ark, and Game Gears.
The company increased its stake in Royal Ark to 57%, building upon its collaborations that started in 2022. Together, this partnership led to idle game Zombie Miner, which went on to soft launch in early 2024. It has surpassed 17 million installs, generating around $23m in the first half of 2025.
In addition, GDEV also acquired Cyprus-based Light Hour Games, a 15-person studio focused on story-driven and casual games. Under the deal, GDEV provides its funding, analytics and publishing services while the studio itself retains its creative control, allowing the studio to continue to develop its games independently.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Azur Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Kingdom Clash
- Worms Zone .io
- Modern Strike Online
- Tank Stars
- World War Heroes
Azur Games remains one of the market’s largest mobile game publishers by sheer number of downloads, with a portfolio surpassing 10 billion installs and over 275 million monthly active users. It is the top games publisher in the world for downloads so far this year and ranks third across all apps.
The company’s portfolio spans across titles such as WormsZone, Stack Ball, and Kingdom Clash. But while it’s known to experiment across hypercasual and hybridcasual, the publisher has also been doubling down on its midcore project.
This year saw Azur open access to its internal analytics platform. Originally created to support its own projects, the system integrates UA, player behaviour, and monetisation to offer developers real-time insights for greater optimisation. By extending this externally, Azur adds ‘toolmaker for the wider industry’ to its expanding roster.
Homa
SOFTOGRAPHY
- All in Hole
- Fight For America
- Farm Land
- Agent Hunt
- Sky Roller
- Aquarium Land
Homa hit a major milestone in 2025, surpassing two billion downloads across its mobile games portfolio, driven by titles such as Sky Roller, Merge Master, and Attack Hole. The publisher has increasingly adopted the hybridcasual design approach to expand beyond its more traditional role within the hypercasual genre.
To that end, it’s found enormous success with All in Hole since its launch two years ago, picking up an estimated $80 million from IAPs alone. Key partnerships have also played a core role. Its collaboration with Türkiye’s Gnarly Game Studio led to the launches of Agent Hunt and Frontline Heroes, together exceeding 100m downloads.
With its growing, broad portfolio of games and proven ability to expand and adapt its model, Homa remains a key mobile publisher as it likely eyes its next milestone of 3b downloads – but with an IAP revenue generating machine to boot.
Electronic Arts
SOFTOGRAPHY
- EA Sports FC Mobile Soccer
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
- Golf Clash
- SimCity BuildIt
- The Sims FreePlay
In 2025, EA has maintained a focus on its core franchises after closing a swathe of mobile games across its portfolio, including The Simpsons: Tapped Out. Meanwhile, Plants Vs. Zombies 3 was sent back to the drawing board for a major overhaul in October 2024.
Though the publisher has taken aim at cutting its mobile portfolio, FC Mobile has delivered record net bookings and strong year-over-year growth in daily active users. The title is also performing well across regions such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia due to localised content, seasonal events, and webstore adoption.
It’s a surprise growth story for the title given the context. Elsewhere, other top performers continue to be Golf Clash and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. EA has tested a couple of other FIFA games, as well as previously experimenting with The Sims. A telling strategy for where its future lies.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Epic Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League Sideswipe
It has been a big year for Epic with the return of Fortnite on mobile and the rollout of the Epic Games Store. After years of lengthy legal battles against Apple and Google, Fortnite is now back on iOS in the US, EU, and Australia, where it hit the top of the downloads charts.
Its success is difficult to judge given the ability for off-store payments – picking up $10m through the App Store to date. A glimpse into its renewed potential is the stats behind Blitz Royale, a fast-paced mode designed for mobile that attracted 443k peak players following launch.
Epic’s legal masterstroke may ultimately end up supercharging its mobile ambitions moving forward, and with the direct-to-consumer revolution and the opening up of the app stores, the global mobile games industry owes a lot to Epic’s big moves.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Krafton
SOFTOGRAPHY
- PUBG Mobile
- Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Abyss of Dungeons
- Bullet Echo India
- New State
Another big year for Krafton saw the PUBG publisher reported $1.1bn in revenue and $508.5 million in operating profit across the first half of 2025, which is up almost 12% yoy.
Mobile remains key to the company’s growth, contributing $694 million and 62% of total revenue, driven, naturally, by PUBG Mobile – which continues to have major IP crossovers with brands like Transformers – and the success of Battlegrounds Mobile India.
The company has doubled down on its presence in India by acquiring a controlling stake in Real Cricket developer Nautilus Mobile for $14m whilst expanding its Krafton India Gaming Incubator with six new startups, further highlighting India’s importance for Krafton’s strategic growth.
Still on the horizon is what Krafton sees as its next big mobile hit: Abyss of Dungeons, formerly known as Dark and Darker Mobile.
Miniclip
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Subway Surfers
- 8 Ball Pool
- Online Soccer Manager
- Eatventure
- Golf Battle
Miniclip has a reputation as one of the most astute business operations in the games industry. It has long had success with 8 Ball Pool and over the years has built out its mobile operations with acquisitions.
One of its most high profile purchases was Sybo Games, maker of Subway Surfers – a title that remains one of the most downloaded games in the world years after is debut. But Miniclip hasn’t stopped there, of course. In November 2024 it splashed out $1.2 billion on casual games developer Easybrain, which had generated more than 1.5 billion downloads from a portfolio that includes Sudoku.com, Pixel Art – Color by Number, Blockdoku and more. Then earlier this year, it expanded into hybridcasual with that purchase of Eatventure studio Lessmore.
Miniclip is an industry heavyweight, unafraid to spend big on the right studios.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Lilith Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- AFK Journey
- Rise of Kingdoms
- Warpath
- Farlight 84
- AFK Arena
Lilith Games is a repeat hitmaker. Its games Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena have found audiences around the world – yet more billion dollar successes on this list.
The developer is one of the few truly global success stories in mobile with titles across genres (though it does have a specialism in 4X strategy games). Other games in that genre include Warparth and Call of Dragons.
Its most recent big launch was AFK Journey last year, a long-awaited follow-up to AFK Arena. The title has accumulated nearly $250 million to date, while helping Lilith to an honourable mention at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2024.
It doesn’t always find hits – Dislyte has not quite hit the market. Shooter Farlight 84 also failed to lift off, but the developer clearly has high hopes for the game, with a global relaunch taking place in August as Lilith eyes its next star game.
Bandai Namco
SOFTOGRAPHY
- SD Gundam G Generation Eternal
- Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
- Dragon Ball Legends
- One Piece Bounty Rush
- Gakuen Idolmaster
Bandai Namco is a stalwart of the Top 50 list. We typically refer to the company’s astute live ops that has seen titles like its popular Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends continue to rake in the cash years after launch. Few in the industry do live service and big in-game events better.
But as you’ll notice in this year’s Top 50, one of the big themes is the new games hitting the market. Strategy RPG SD Gundam G Generation Eternal launched this year, based on the popular IP, to instant success, surpassing $200 million in short order. The developer also released Gakuen Idolmaster in 2024, which itself has accumulated more than $300m, while new title Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra just went live.
Bandai Namco ticks the boxes of a top mobile games company, again deserving of its position on this prestigious list.
Konami
SOFTOGRAPHY
- eFootball
- Professional Baseball Spirits A
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- eFootball Champion Squads
Critics might say that Konami’s star has faded over the years. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links isn’t making the revenue it used to, while over in the console space the Pro Evolution Soccer series – now eFootball – and Metal Gear have struggled or been outright neglected.
So it may be surprising to learn Konami reported a 7.7% yoy revenue rise to $655.9m in Q1 FY2026, driven largely by digital entertainment. Mobile flagship eFootball has surpassed 850m downloads across platforms – and is knocking it out of the park. Earnings have surged in recent years, peaking at over $52 million in a single month in July 2025, per AppMagic estimates.
It’s this year’s biggest sports game on mobile. Konami also has Professional Baseball Spirits A in its locker, and released F2P RPG Suikoden: Star Leap this year. With console ambitions also resuscitated, Konami’s star looks back on the rise.
FunPlus
SOFTOGRAPHY
- DC: Dark Legion
- State of Survival: Zombie War
- Frost & Flame: King of Avalon
- Guns of Glory: Lost Island
- Tiles Survive!
Games developer and publisher FunPlus is known for its 4X strategy titles such as State of Survival, King of Avalon, Guns and Glory – each of this trio amassing over a billion dollars in revenue.
The publisher has stayed the course over the past year with new releases Tiles Survive! and DC: Dark Legion showing early promise. As well as the DC licence, FunPlus has also tapped the Foundation IP, signalling an intent to work with big brands outside of in-game partnerships.
The company is getting on board the transmedia train too after opening a Lisbon office called Studio Ellipsis to take its IP to film, TV, and comics. Meanwhile, FunPlus has launched its publishing label Kingsglory, which aims to focus on cross-platform IPs like its first title Aniimo.
FunPlus is a decade-old name in mobile, with big plans to scale up its future.
CyberAgent
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond
If you’re in the mobile games industry and you haven’t heard of Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you must be living under a paddock. The anime, centred on the offbeat premise of horse girl racing, has long been a chart topper in its native Japan, developed by CyberAgent’s Cygames division.
It’s become a multimedia franchise, spanning an anime TV series, movie, and manga. Announced in 2016, it actually launched as an anime before coming to mobile (then PC). This year saw the game gallop into global markets. Though its best days domestically are behind it (while remaining very lucrative), the international version has seen other regions outspend its native country – a reflection of anime’s increasing global appeal.
Elsewhere, Cygames launched strategy card game sequel Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond to $20m in its first week, showing it’s no one-trick pony.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
NetEase
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Destiny: Rising
- Once Human
- Dunk City Dynasty
- Racing Master
- Eggy Party
NetEase Games has seen a strong 2025 with a series of launches and milestones. The global release of Destiny: Rising saw pre-registrations surpass 10 million ahead of launch, while its survival hit Once Human reached the top of iOS charts in more than 160 regions.
Battle royale shooter Blood Strike also crossed the 100m downloads mark just a year after its launch, and multiplayer RPG Where Winds Meet surpassed 30m registered players by March.
Alongside these new arrivals, NetEase continues to sustain long-running mobile hits, such as Eggy Party and Identity V. Financially, games remain its core driver with net revenue from games reaching $3.3bn in Q1 2025, up 12% year-on-year and accounting for 83% of the company’s total.
The mix of big game launches and long-running franchises underlines NetEase’s strong presence across the mobile games market.
SciPlay
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Jackpot Party
- Quick Hit Slots
- Gold Fish Slots
- 88 Fortunes Slots Casino
- Monopoly Slots Casino
SciPlay has become a key player in the social casino scene and picked up an honourable mention for Best Developer at the Mobile Games Awards. Its flagship is Jackpot Party Casino Slots, which surpassed 100 million downloads and has become one of the most successful social casino games on the market.
In 2025, SciPlay completed a $4m renovation of its Cedar Falls, Iowa studio, turning it into a 27,000 square-foot hub. The site houses more than 140 employees. Beyond the expansion, Sciplay has continued to focus on its established casino portfolio while experimenting with casual hybrid titles through a new multi-team studio based in Israel. The Cedar Falls team remains central to the studio’s new and upcoming efforts, also tying it back to where things first began with the launch of Jackpot Party Casino Slots in 2012.
Tripledot Studios
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Woodoku
- Project Makeover
- Wordscapes
- Clockmaker
- Cash Tornado Slots
It’s a transformative year for London-based Tripledot Studios. In a surprise move, it acquired AppLovin’s entire games business for $800 million, a deal that also granted AppLovin a 20% equity stake.
Following the purchase, the company operates 12 studios across 23 cities, employing over 2,500 staff who serve more than 25 million daily active users in a portfolio that is said to generate nearly $2 billion in annual gross revenue. Known for its casual success like Woodoku and Solitaire.com, Tripledot now houses studios such as Lion Studios, Belka Games, Magic Tavern, PeopleFun – growing its portfolio past its ad-driven casual games and into IAPs and other categories.
The acquisition firmly positions Tripledot as one of the largest independent mobile publishers in the world. All eyes are now on how it handles such a big expansion, and what happens next.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Habby
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Archero 2
- Capybara Go
- Survivor.io
- Wittle Defender
- Archero
Habby has continued to strengthen its status as one of the world’s best hybridcasual mobile games companies over the past year. Capybara Go surpassed $100m in gross player spending less than three months after its global launch, with South Korea, Taiwan, and the US among its top revenue-generating regions.
The publisher also found success with Archero 2, which generated $32 million in its first month. Other titles, such as roguelike tower defence game Wittle Defender, reached $10 million in gross player spending during its launch month.
Beyond game performances, Habby invested $2m in Istanbul-based Mavis Games, bringing its CEO onto Habby’s board to expand production and marketing capabilities. Together, these successes highlight Habby’s ability to turn its new ideas into hits whilst also looking for new opportunities to strengthen its overall industry presence.
Infold Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Love and Deepspace
- Infinity Nikki
- Shining Nikki
Infold Games – the international brand for Chinese developer Papergamers – is most known for the Nikki franchise. The dress-up series has had successes like Love Nikki and Shining Nikki.
Last year, the IP was transformed into a cross- platform 3D open-world ‘cosy’ game, which is the biggest launch in the franchise’s history and brings in millions a month on mobile alone.
While that was the high profile launch that hit the headlines, Infold quietly released otome game Love and Deepspace at the start of 2024. It’s no small project: it was years in the making with 500 people now working on the title. It’s proven to be Infold’s biggest success story yet, accumulating an estimated $775m to date.
It’s yet another example of games companies around the world innovating and releasing unexpected hot new hits.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Playrix
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Gardenscapes
- Township
- Homescapes
- Fishdom
It isn’t exactly doing anything completely new, but what Playrix does do it’s world-class at. In the match-3 realm, Gardenscapes and Homescapes continue to pull in the big money, even in the face of heavyweight challengers like Candy Crush Saga and Royal Match. After a surge in 2020, Fishdom is also consistently a key money-maker.
One of the biggest surprise stories is city-building and farming game Township. Launched way back in 2013, according to AppMagic estimates it has become Playrix’s flagship title so far this year.
On the horizon are some potential new releases, which would mark the developer’s first significant global launch since 2022’s Mystery Matters. Aqua Match, Questbound, Austin’s Odyssey and Roomscapes are all bubbling away. Can Playrix knock it out the park again with another billion-dollar game?
Microfun
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Gossip Harbor
- Seaside Escape
- Flambé: Merge & Cook
- Merge County
One of a number of China-based studios on the Top 50 Game Makers list, MicroFun has evolved to become the dominant force in the merge category.
The studio has been around for over a decade working on puzzle titles, but it was its foray into the merge genre in 2021 that really got this studio cooking.
After early success with Merge Fables and Merge County, MicroFun hit the big time in 2022 with Gossip Harbor and Seaside Escape. The titles, like many of the top puzzle games, blend merge play with narrative and renovation mechanics.
MicroFun has been on a sharp rise over the past two years, amassing an estimated $677m in the first eight months of 2025, a rise of 164% year-over-year, per AppMagic estimates. That places the developer as the 15th top grossing mobile games company in the world right now.
miHoYo
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Genshin Impact
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Zenless Zone Zero
Another year where miHoYo (which also operates under the global HoYoverse brand) continues to be extremely dominant in the mobile RPG market through its main trio of live service titles.
Honkai: Star Rail crossed the $2 billion mobile revenue mark in March, just two years after its initial launch. Zenless Zone Zero celebrated its first anniversary in July, surpassing $442 million, with the June version 2.0 update sparking its strongest daily spending surge to date.
Genshin Impact also remains a strong force for miHoYo with ongoing content updates, sitting among the world’s highest-grossing titles.
The company’s impact is also seen beyond games with its first themed cafe in Berlin and real-world brand collaborations. Few developers have built repeat global successes across platforms that can reach out beyond games.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Nexon
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Dungeon & Fighter Mobile
- Mabinogi Mobile
- MapleStory M
- Blue Archive
In need of a big blockbuster, publisher Nexon delivered 2024’s biggest new release in the Tencent-published Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in China. The title garnered over $1 billion from the App Store alone in short order, and likely picked up much more from the country’s highly lucrative Android marketplaces.
It’s fallen dramatically from its ludicrous launch highs… to merely the fifth top grossing mobile game on China’s App Store so far in 2025. When so many releases in China collapse completely after a big release, it’s a testament to the game and the power of the IP in the country.
Aside from Dungeon & Fighter, Nexon recently released Mabinogi Mobile in South Korea, already the fourth highest grosser in the country. Overall, Nexon sales were up slightly to just under $1.6 billion in the first half of 2025, with mobile making up a 30% share.
Playtika
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Disney Solitaire
- Dice Dreams
- Bingo Blitz
- Solitaire Grand Harvest
- Slotomania
Playtika is not shy with its M&A. One of its biggest bets yet was 2024’s $2b acquisition of Dice Dreams developer SuperPlay.
Already a successful and fast-growing studio with promising follow-up Domino Dreams in its portfolio, the company made a splash in last year’s Top 50. Following the sale to Playtika, SuperPlay released Disney Solitaire worldwide, swiftly becoming the developer’s top grossing game. By Q2 2025, it had already reached a $100m annual run rate, cementing Superplay’s place as one of the most exciting studios in mobile.
In the wider business, Playtika’s strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer offerings continues to bear fruit, revising its long-term DTC revenue share to 40%, leading the way in capitalising on off-store payments. Overall, it reported $696m in revenue in Q2 2025, a rise of 11% yoy, while average daily paying users grew 26.8% to 378k.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Moon Active
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Coin Master
- Travel Town
- Family Island
- Zen Match
- Coin Master – Board Adventure
Moon Active has continued to maintain a strong presence in the casual mobile games scene, centred on the success of Coin Master. The original title has generated more than $7 billion since its 2010 launch – although it didn’t really scale until much later.
Earlier this year Moon Active started getting a lot more aggressive in its growth plans, setting its sights on rival Monopoly Go with Coin Master – Board Adventure’s soft launch in the Philippines, marking the first expansion of the IP. The developer is also gunning for other categories with Hole Stars and Match Dreams: Tile Puzzle.
Mostly known for Coin Master, Moon Active is more than its flagship. Its portfolio includes the $650m+ merge titleTravel Town and simulation game Family Island, which is nearing $1 billion. It’s one of the hottest businesses in mobile.
Microsoft
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Candy Crush Saga
- Candy Crush Solitaire
- Candy Crush Soda Saga
Microsoft made its Top 50 debut last year, owing to a certain $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.
Candy Crush Saga remains a money-maker and, according to AppMagic estimates, 2025 is shaping up as one of King’s best ever. For one of mobile’s oldest IPs, the staying power of this globally recognised title is impressive.
It’s not all hits. Candy Crush Solitaire is said to have surpassed internal expectations, but is not the kind of game that moves the needle for King. Elsewhere, Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also failed to hit the mark as CoD: Mobile continues to do big business. Warcraft Rumble support was also ended, while Microsoft layoffs have hit all sides of the company, including King.
But make no mistake, Microsoft has become a leading force in mobile, with its portfolio still generating substantial engagement and revenue.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Tencent
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Honor of Kings
- Delta Force
- Age of Empires Mobile
- Arena Breakout
If the Top 50 list was simply ranked by revenue, Tencent would win every year. Even greater still is its wide influence and reach – it owns Miniclip and Supercell (which have themselves acquired and invested in other studios), also on this list, though it lets them operate largely autonomously.
The stars of its portfolio continue to be Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, two of the world’s highest grossing mobile games of all time.
Just on App Store and Google Play revenue, AppMagic estimates peg Tencent’s MOBA at $18.9 billion in lifetime earnings, while PUBG Mobile has made a cool $13.1b in gross revenue.
None of this takes into account player spending from alternative marketplaces, such as those available in China. That would likely put sales far, far higher.
Tencent is never one to sit on past successes, though. It launched shooter Delta Force last year, which has already picked up $258m according to AppMagic, as well as Age of Empires Mobile, itself taking $195m. Again, those estimates don’t include revenue from other storefronts. Meanwhile, Tencent is also the publishing partner for Nexon’s monster hit Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in China.
It’s worth also pointing out the success of WeChat mini games. To get a sense of the scale of that market, 36kr reported that there are more than 500 million monthly active users of mini games. It’s a big business, said to have generated $2.3 billion in the first half of 2024, and it continues to grow.
Tencent’s influence over the industry remains far and wide. It’s still on the hunt for the next mega hit, though. Perhaps the long-awaited multiplayer action RPG Honor of Kings: World – which looks to be a rival to Genshin Impact for its sheer scale – will prove to be its next blockbuster.
Voodoo
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Mob Control
- Block Jam 3D
- Collect Em All!
- Hole.io
Last Year Voodoo ranked 10th in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list, and this year it’s done even better! Over the past few years the French company has led the hybridcasual movement, taking the success of hypercasual – which was ready to be killed off by Apple’s privacy changes – and adding a simple progression layer with greater opportunities for in-app purchase spend.
In 2025 the company keeps on growing. Even when you ignore the chunky ad-revenue and focus on just in-app purchase sales, player spend has hit record highs, reaching approximately $95 million in the first eight months of the year.
Titles driving that success include Mob Control, Block Jam 3D, Collect Em All, Cup Heroes, and Hole.io. Of those, 2021 release Mob Control – which utilises the classic gate mechanics seen in ads as its core gameplay – is the big IAP revenue generator. Meanwhile, Hole.io (which sees players swallow entire cities, as well as compete in multiplayer) is a big download driver with an estimated 450m+ installs to date.
Also worthy of note is the firm’s expansion into non-gaming apps, including photo- sharing app BeReal, which it acquired in a deal worth potentially up to €500 million ($537m). Around a third of that was reported to have been paid up front. As non-gaming outgrows games on mobile, Voodoo has its feet firmly in both sectors.
The hybridcasual boom has sparked a few stars, with one of the chief among them being the talented team at Voodoo, adapting to the modern mobile market at a time when things could easily have gone the other way.
Roblox
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Roblox
Technically more a platform than strictly a game itself (it leaves that to the creators), Roblox is the kingpin of user-generated content. At last count it had a daily active userbase of 111.8m in Q2, a rise of 41% yoy. That’s more than on Xbox and PlayStation hardware, if you’re keeping count.
During the same quarter, Roblox had 23.4m average monthly unique payers, up 42% yoy. Meanwhile, revenue increased to $1.08 billion, with bookings up 51% to $1.44b. If the capitalist in you cares for things such as share price, the company is trading at near-record highs after a major post-pandemic decline.
This year has also seen breakout hits from Roblox go mainstream. In August, we reported Roblox hit a record 47.4 million peak concurrent user count, outperforming July’s 32.7m. That’s off the back of Grow a Garden – one of this year’s cultural sensations – surpassing 21m concurrent users on its own. Steal a Brainrot later surpassed 20m, too.
Roblox has come a long way over the past decade, no longer flying under the radar, but a major force in games. During the past year, the company said creators had earned over $1 billion via the Developer Exchange Program. And in tandem with that, it’s raising payouts by 8.5%. Roblox still takes a significant cut, of course, but its reach is undeniable.
Roblox is dealing with its fair share of controversies, however, notably around child safety. It has made a point this year of focusing numerous updates around this topic as it faces pressure internationally from governments and lawmakers.
It’s a major challenge for Roblox, which arguably much of its future success hinges on. Its growth has nonetheless been phenomenal, with recent successes and updates helping turn around some of those perceptions.
First Fun
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Last War: Survival
Another developer from Asia in the top 10, First Fun flew into the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers last year in 13th place off the back of 4X strategy game Last War: Survival. The title blends hypercasual gameplay – using those dastardly addictive gate mechanics seen in many a game ad – with hardcore strategy known for its heavy monetisation.
It wasn’t the first company to merge the two genres together, but it has certainly flown the flag for the trend. Released in late 2023, Last War has now picked up more than $3 billion in gross player spending worldwide from the App Store and Google Play. That’s without a China version.
Meanwhile, so far in 2025 it’s the second top grossing mobile title, just behind Tencent’s Honor of Kings. That’s a continuation of last year’s success, reaching number four worldwide above Roblox and behind titans Monopoly Go, Honor of Kings, and Royal Match. In a single year, it grossed approximately $1.6 billion, according to estimates.
Its success has inspired competitors in the 4X strategy scene – including Tencent’s Age of Empires: Survival. Sound familiar?
It’s an impressive feat in a genre that’s had numerous big hits in the past. But the current market leaders – including First Fun and another company in the top 10 – are raising the ceiling for success in an already highly lucrative category. It also shows a new company can enter a competitive genre and shake things up at any time.
Mobile has a reputation for top grossing charts that rarely change. The modern mobile market has some warnings for today’s top performers: stay comfortable at your own peril, or developers like First Fun will emerge seemingly from nowhere, hungry to take your share and grow the genre further.
Dream Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Royal Match
- Royal Kingdom
The story of Turkey’s new biggest star, Dream Games, is well told. Founded by former Peak developers, the team set about to tackle the immensely competitive match-3 space. The challenge? Take on the titans of Playrix and King and their legions of experienced and talented employees.
Their credentials were sound and the execution has been perfect. Royal Match, a polished entry into the match-3 space, has become the world’s top grossing puzzle title.
To get an idea of just how big it is, AppMagic estimates claim it is the fourth top grossing mobile game in the world so far this year on the App Store and Google Play. It’s also earned $337m more than its main rival Candy Crush Saga at the time of writing. And King’s title is no slouch by any means – it’s also a top earner. Throughout its lifetime, Royal Match has accumulated billions of dollars in revenue.
So how do you follow up such blockbuster success? It’s a challenge that has eluded some of the world’s best mobile publishers. For Dream, it’s launched another match-3 game in Royal Kingdom. To fuel its growth, it conducted a high profile and likely very expensive celebrity marketing campaign starring the likes of Jimmy Fallon, LeBron James, Shakira, and others.
The results? Revenue continues to climb, making its way to the fifth top grossing puzzle game worldwide so far in 2025. In total, Royal Kingdom has racked up $236m in lifetime earnings.
Dream Games is cementing itself as the world’s top puzzle games developer with its latest launch. With the backing of strategic investment from private equity company CVC – which came after it was reported the company was looking to raise $2.5 billion – perhaps we’re witnessing the expansion of one of the next big mobile gaming empires.
Supercell
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Clash Royale
- Brawl Stars
- Clash of Clans
- Hay Day
- Squad Busters
Supercell undoubtedly remains one of mobile’s premier mobile developers. But it works hard for the sucess it enjoys.
Over the last two years, the famous Finnish games maker did the almost unthinkable: it turned around Brawl Stars. It didn’t just stop the game’s long decline – sales augmented to such heights that it generated over $100 million in a single month at its peak, according to AppMagic estimates. It became Supercell’s number one title in its portfolio, outmuscling the titanic Clash of Clans. It helped spark Supercell’s best year ever for revenue as it claimed $3 billion in earnings in 2024.
Just when you thought lightning couldn’t strike twice, it did. Now it’s Clash Royale’s turn – a game that is turning into a platform of sorts. The 2016 launched title has consistently seen player spending on the rise this year to nearly $100m in August 2025. Few other companies have ever managed live ops so well to kick a live game to record highs years after release.
Supercell may highlight this as proof its big restructure of the past few years has worked: supporting its live games with more staff to do bigger and better events and updates, and maybe even take a few more risks along the way.
Finding the post-Brawl Stars blockbuster has proven a hurdle, however, despite that structural change. Squad Busters, while surpassing $100m, and Mo.co have failed to hit the mark, or even come close. But Supercell isn’t sitting around waiting – it’s brought in its first-ever head of new games.
And the developer has a lot else on its books. It’s experimenting heavily with AI, its Supercell Investments arm continues to back studios around the world, it’s officially opened a London studio with members of the old Space Ape team, and it’s signed a Netflix deal for a Clash series. It’s a transformative time for the world’s most famous mobile developer.
Savvy Games Group
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Monopoly Go
- Pokémon Go
- Marvel Strike Force
- Star Trek Fleet Command
As M&A deals have grown larger and larger over the years, it’s hard to think that Savvy Games Group’s $4.9 billion acquisition of Scopely could be seen as a bargain. That’s not to say it’s not a highly successful developer. Prior to the deal, it had worked closely with partners and made acquisitions of its own with a portfolio including Stumble Guys, Star Trek Fleet Command, Yahtzee with Buddies, Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and others.
But along came Monopoly Go, redefining what success means for Scopely by generating billions of dollars in short order following its 2023 release. Savvy timed that acquisition perfectly. (Monopoly Go is no longer at its launch highs, declining to ‘merely’ one of the world’s most lucrative games across any platform with a $1bn run-rate.)
Never a company to sit around and waste an opportunity, Scopely has been scouring the market for M&A opportunities. And it found one: it acquired Niantic’s games business, including Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom, as well as their respective teams, for $3.5 billion. That’s ‘just’ $1.4bn less than Scopely was bought for.
That was another transformational deal for both Savvy and Scopely. Pokémon Go remains to this day one of the world’s most successful games. The deal seems to be going well so far – sales are marginally up year-over-year in 2025, according to AppMagic estimates. Meanwhile, it’s well known that Niantic has pushed players to its own store, with revenue potentially higher.
Savvy Games Group has swiftly cemented its place as a major player in the global games industry, with much of its success spearheaded by Scopely, a former Top 50 winner. With such a foundation in repeat blockbusters and significant room for M&A spend, we expect these companies to be stalwarts on this list for years to come.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
DeNA
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Pokémon Masters EX
While there have been many great blockbuster mobile games in the intervening years since the launch of Pokémon Go by Niantic, few have been able to capture the world by storm to become such a cultural phenomenon.
So how do you repeat that? The Pokémon licence proved its power last year as DeNA, in partnership with The Pokémon Company and Creatures Inc, released Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. It was an instant global hit, picking up a cool $1 billion+ from the App Store and Google Play in just over 200 days, according to AppMagic estimates.
It’s an astounding achievement, particularly when it’s said to have hit the milestone 78 days faster than Pokémon Go – one of the most successful mobile games of all time. It had a substantial impact on DeNA’s financials, with profits surging 8,126.8% to ¥21bn ($136.2m) for the first nine months ending December 31st, 2024.
With the power of the IP adapted into a fantastic gameplay experience, DeNA’s title is a rare gem that reaches out beyond the core gamers and into the wider public consciousness. The game is steeped in nostalgia for the franchise’s fans, eager to collect new cards and battle it out.
For DeNA, it’s a return to form as a successful top mobile games developer. Past titles have included Granblue Fantasy, Final Fantasy Record Keeper, and Reverse Othellonia. It’s also had previous experience with the Pokemon IP with Pokémon Masters EX, which continues to tick along. Meanwhile, its partnership with Nintendo has previously helped spawn games like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes.
One of the Top 50’s key themes this year is the inclusion of new games and the developers that dare to innovate. Pokémon TCG Pocket fulfils that criteria, becoming one of the biggest mobile success stories in years.
Take-Two Interactive
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Match Factory
- Color Block Jam
- Toon Blast
- Words With Friends
Take-Two’s mobile empire spans quite a number of games companies, including Social Point, Nordeus, Peak Games, Small Giant Games, Gram Games, NaturalMotion and Rollic – led by its $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga.
But you might have been forgiven for thinking that, in the wake of that transformational deal, things hadn’t quite gone to plan. Instead, it appeared Zynga, following years of expensive M&A, was reliant on a very popular and lucrative portfolio but one that was ultimately in decline without inorganic growth.
That ship has been turned around over the past two years, as Zynga has used those solid foundations to release new games, some of which have become successful additions to its library. Peak has rejuvenated the still very successful Toon Blast, bringing the game back to its best. Given its trajectory, it may even go on to greater heights.
The Turkish studio has also found a new hit with match-3D game Match Factory’s continued rise. Could it end up being another billion-dollar blockbuster for the developer?
Then there’s Rollic, which has become a poster child of the wider hypercasual sector’s shift into hybridcasual. Off the back of games with 100 million+ downloads, the company was one of many publishers caught in the storm of privacy changes. Its sliding block puzzle game Color Block Jam has hit $100m already following its late 2024 release.
Take-Two and Zynga don’t knock it out of the park every time. NaturalMotion’s Star Wars Hunters ultimately failed to find an audience, despite years in development. But last year we noted that Take-Two’s mobile future looks bright – and given the evidence of the past couple of years in maintaining old games while finally finding new hits across its teams, the company is certainly on the up.
ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
Century Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Whiteout Survival
- Kingshot
- Truck Star
Choosing which company makes the number one spot is always a difficult challenge. Who, exactly, is making the biggest waves in the industry right now?
There were a good few contenders this year, signaling mobile gaming’s gradual return to full strength. So who did we decide should make it all the way to the top in 2025? That accolade has gone to Century Games.
The Chinese developer was a new entry to the Top 50 last year, storming the rankings in seventh place. We noted how Century Games saw how tough the market was – companies struggling to launch new games in a space hit hard by privacy changes and high UA costs – and released a billion-dollar blockbuster in 4X strategy game Whiteout Survival.
We highlighted that it hit approximately $130m from gross player spending on the App Store and Google Play in August last year, according to AppMagic estimates. Poultry stuff. In March 2025 it hit close to $193m in a single month and has maintained that level throughout the year. So far in 2025, it’s the third top grossing game worldwide.
Not a one-hit wonder, Century launched Kingshot earlier this year, one of 2025’s breakout hits. Far from a copy of Whiteout Survival, it blends elements of games from other genres like Archero with the 4X strategy formula to create an excellent mobile gaming experience. Players agree, too, picking up close to $300m to date in fast order.
We haven’t even mentioned its other releases such as merge title Tasty Travels that has rapidly scaled to around $10m a month and another growing puzzle title, Truck Stars.
Century isn’t the new kid on the block – it already had hits under its belt. But this developer has raised the bar for success over the past few years, managing prosperous live titles and launching repeat sensations across genres while innovating.