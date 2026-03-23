Roblox to take cut of in-game brand deals from 2027 under new advertising rules

Roblox argues the new model will end underpriced brand integrations by introducing clearer measurement and pricing standards.

Mandatory registration and labelling tools launching in April and May 2026 signal tighter platform control over creator advertising activity.

Paid brand placements will now be officially classified as advertising, closing loopholes around undisclosed promotions.

Roblox will begin taking a share of revenue from in-game brand partnerships starting January 2027.

The move forms part of a broader overhaul of the company’s advertising policies as it positions the platform as a destination not only for games, but also for commerce, social interaction and branded experiences.

Roblox claimed the new revenue model is designed to address what it described as a “race to the bottom” in pricing, where flat-fee brand deals have limited creators’ earning potential due to inconsistent measurement standards and a lack of transparency.

The policy rollout will begin in stages, with registration and labelling tools launching from April 15th 2026, followed by mandatory adoption of the new system from May 4th, 2026.

Reporting features are expected to enter beta testing in August 2026 ahead of the revenue-sharing model taking effect in 2027.

New compliance rules

Under the updated framework, creators will be required to register all paid brand integrations with Roblox before campaigns go live and submit promotional assets for moderation.

Content will be classified as advertising whenever compensation is provided to feature a brand or promote off-platform products.

Moreover, new labelling tools will also be introduced within Roblox Studio, enabling users to identify and report advertising content directly.

Roblox said certain advertising categories, including food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and financial services, will remain restricted for users under the age of 13.

“We want to bring price transparency to the market," said Roblox in a post. “Many creators do not have insight into what they could charge for their integrations, based on their size or audience. We want to change this, so creators can ask for the appropriate value."