Roblox launches Global Parent Council to strengthen family engagement and online safety oversight

Roblox has launched its Global Parent Council alongside a new Parent Champions programme as part of efforts to strengthen online safety and family engagement on the platform.

The Global Parent Council brings together 80 parents and caregivers from 32 countries, spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Roblox said members were selected from a large pool of applicants and represent diverse professional backgrounds, including psychology, education, digital well-being, law enforcement and gaming.

The council will meet quarterly to provide feedback on safety features, policies and educational resources, while also participating in monthly Q&A sessions on specific topics. The group will also serve as a direct advisory body to help shape product decisions and partnerships.

Continuous commitment

Roblox described the Parent Champions programme as a broader community group that will receive regular updates and contribute feedback on platform developments.

“I am inspired by the calibre of parents who stepped forward to partner with us,” said Roblox global head of parental advocacy Dr Elizabeth Milovidov.

“The launch of the Global Parent Council demonstrates our commitment to parental partnership, where we intend to listen and learn from these individual parents and caregivers.

“With their support, we will be able to better respond to parental challenges and we look forward to co-creating a safe and relevant experience for families everywhere.”

The move follows Roblox’s rollout of a mandatory age verification system for in-game chat, using facial age estimation technology as it faces mounting global scrutiny.

Furthermore, Roblox continues to face increasing regulatory pressure and restrictions in countries including Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt and Russia, alongside heightened scrutiny over online child protections.