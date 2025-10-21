Iraq bans Roblox over child safety concerns

Officials said that the game’s content was incompatible with Iraq’s social values and traditions.

The communications ministry said a study found security, social, and behavioural risks linked to the game.

Iraq joins Turkey, Oman, China, and Qatar in restricting Roblox to protect children from harmful content.

Iraq has banned user-generated games platform Roblox over child safety concerns.

As reported by Reuters, the Iraqi government said the Roblox ban was imposed because its chat features exposed children to exploitation and cyber-extortion.

Iraq’s communications ministry stated the nationwide Roblox ban followed a study and field monitoring that identified multiple security, social, and behavioural risks linked to the game.

Not the first of many

Iraq joins countries such as Turkey, Oman, China, and Qatar in banning Roblox over child safety concerns, with authorities citing the need to shield children from harmful content.

Last month, Kuwait’s telecom regulator CITRA temporarily blocked Roblox following complaints that the platform contained content harmful to children’s safety.

In July 2025, Roblox rolled out new safety tools, including Trusted Connections for users aged 13 and up. The following month, it open-sourced Sentinel, an AI system that scans billions of chat messages daily to detect grooming and child exploitation.

Roblox claimed Sentinel has helped identify 1,200 potential child abuse cases reported to the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children this year.