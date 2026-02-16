Supercell faces Clash Royale controversy and banks on innovation | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 83...
PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 83rd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we take a look at:
- Supercell's financials and CEO Ilkka Paananen's big blog post focusing on mobile game innovation.
- The Clash Royale content creator storm.
- Pokémon and Mario head to the Super Bowl.
- Square Enix's financials and Final Fantasy's future.
- Resident Evil Survival Unit's success and game design.
- Roblox's blowout year and concerns around child safety on the platform.
