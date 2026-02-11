Roblox revenue up 36% Y/Y as Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot drive multiple milestones

Roblox generated almost $4.9 billion in revenue in 2025.

The platform's results significantly exceeded expectations, resulting in a "banner year".

Roblox generated nearly $4.9 billion in revenue during its 2025 fiscal year, with major growth across a range of metrics thanks to titles like Grow a Garden.

Revenue increased by 36% year-over-year, up from $3.6bn in 2024. Furthermore, the latest fiscal year saw growth across each quarter, from $1bn in Q1 to $1.4bn in Q4.

While Q3 saw peak revenue growth of 48%, it was the last quarter that saw the largest increase in spenders. During Q4, 36.7 million average monthly unique payers spent on Roblox, up 94% Y/Y.

North America accounted for the largest share of the year’s revenue, followed by Europe and APAC.

Roblox described 2025 as a "banner year" for the platform, with results significantly exceeding annual guidance and long-term targets.

Freshly grown success

Users engaged with Roblox for 124bn hours in 2025. Of those hours, 35bn took place during Q4.

Roblox founder, president, CEO and chairman of the board David Baszucki noted in an earnings call that the platform captures approximately 30,000 years of human interaction data every day. That data is actively being used to develop and train AI models, over 400 of which are now being run internally.

Increasing hours came alongside a rise in daily active users, which averaged 126.5m over the year. DAUs started in Q1 at 98m and peaked in Q3 at 152m, up 70% Y/Y. In Q4, the platform declined slightly to 144m DAUs, though this remained a 69% increase over Q4 2024.

Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot were highlighted for their impact on results this past year, responsible for record milestones for Roblox and the industry as a whole. The gardening simulator, for example, released in March 2025 and quickly reached record concurrent user numbers for the platform, more than doubling Steam’s record for a single game.

Later, when Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot began to compete for record concurrent users, they elevated the Roblox platform to an all-time high in August. Baszucki confirmed Roblox "hit 45 million concurrence" that month.

The two titles’ unforeseen success also helped Roblox far exceed its bookings goal for 2025. The company targeted bookings growth of up to 21%, and ended the year up 55%, hitting $6.8bn.

Specific locations were highlighted for their bookings surge in the final quarter, such as Japan’s 60% Y/Y rise. Meanwhile, APAC grew by 96% and Indonesia by more than 700%.

The platform also claimed around 3.4% of the global games content market over the year, according to Baszucki, with aspirations remaining to reach 10% in the future. During the year, creators on Roblox earned over $1.5bn collectively for the first time.

Alongside these milestones, Baszucki highlighted changes in 2025 like the rollout of facial age estimation, which first launched in select regions in December. Expanding worldwide, the tech aims to group users into age-based bands before they can use chat features.

The update followed falling shares over ongoing concerns around child safety, which led Baszucki to a heated debate last November.