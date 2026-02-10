Supercell revenue declines 4% to €2.65bn in 2025

Supercell's games reached 290 million monthly active players in 2025.

The company grew its headcount by 30% in 2025 to 890 staff.

Supercell doubled its investment in new games last year and plans to do the same in 2026.

Clash Royale was singled out as a major success story for the company.

Supercell non-GAAP revenue declined by 4% year-over-year to €2.65 billion ($3bn) in 2025.

Its latest financials for the year show that EBITDA rose by 6% Y/Y to €932 million ($1.06bn). The company said it contributed €220m ($262m) in corporate income taxes.

Including deferrals under Finnish Accounting Standards, Supercell revenue hit €3.2bn in 2025, up 68% from €1.9bn the year prior. Meanwhile, EBITDA with deferrals hit €1.3bn, up 333% from €300m in 2024.

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen said the figures represented one of the best year's in the company's history with "record profitability".

The majority of Supercell’s live games were said to have grown over the past year, with its portfolio reaching 290m monthly active players. Over the past three years, its titles games were said to have delivered 15% compounded growth. Supercell did not specify which games had not shown growth last year.

The biggest success of 2025 was Clash Royale, which reached record highs “across key engagement metrics including daily active players”. The title's number of re-engaged players doubled last year, while new players rose by almost 500%.

Not mentioned in the company's financials was the decline of Brawl Stars sales. According to AppMagic estimates, sales fell by as much as 57% across the App Store and Google Play. These estimates do not take into account direct-to-consume sales and revenue from other stores.

New game investment

Supercell said it doubled its investment in new game development in 2025 as it looks for its next hit. It aims to double it again in 2026.

The company, which has had five billion-dollar blockbusters, hasn’t found a new successful title since the launch of Brawl Stars in December 2018. Squad Busters, launched in 2024, became the first live game the developer shut down after it failed to meet expectations. Another title, Mo.co, is currently undergoing a revamp after failing to gain traction.

Supercell's investments include expanding its startup-like approach for new game teams. It’s also invested in scaling up its AI Innovation Lab program, which is set to triple in size in April with concurrent cohorts in Helsinki, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Overall, the company grew its headcount by 30% Y/Y in 2025 to 890 staff. Paananen said it recruited almost 300 employees last year - its biggest year of growth ever.

"We had one of our best years ever, which is incredible – but what excites me most is what it allows us to do,” said Paananen.

“The mobile games industry is nowhere near its true potential. To reach that, we need more innovation – both in making the existing games better and in creating entirely new experiences that bring new people to gaming. Our strong results give us the ability to take bigger risks, and that's exactly what we intend to do.

"We're in a fortunate position, and with that comes responsibility. In 2025, we doubled our investment in new games and innovation. This year, we are expecting to double it again."

Supercell head of new games Drussila Hollanda commented: "Our mission is to create games that as many people as possible play for years, and remember forever. To do that, our industry needs bold gameplay innovation – and that requires a different kind of environment. We've built something that combines the hunger of a startup with the scale of Supercell. We ask founders to build the rocket.

“We provide the best launchpad in the world. And if it reaches orbit, we share the rewards together – just like you would at a startup. Our goal is simple: to be the best place for the best founders to build their ambitious new game. Better than starting your own company.”