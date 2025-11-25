Supercell to open new AI Innovation Lab in Tokyo next year 

Each eight-week program supports up to 20 participants across teams of one to three.

Finnish studio Supercell has revealed plans to open a new AI Innovation Lab in Tokyo next year.

The news was shared by Supercell AI lead Otto Söderlund during last week's RovioCon in a session detailing how the tech can change the games industry and the company's own plans for it.

The Brawl Stars developer already has an AI Innovation Lab in Helsinki, while it opened up a San Francisco base earlier this year.

Who can apply

Supercell's next Lab is set to kick off in March 2026 across all three locations, with applications open early next year.

The Lab serves as an incubator for projects that advance Supercell’s mission to create games played by as many people as possible and remembered forever.

The eight-week initiative is designed for developers, designers and creatives, supporting small teams of one to three people, with each location hosting up to 20 participants.

Graduates may go on to form new Supercell game teams, secure funding from the company, or join its ranks as full-time hires.

Applicants can be individuals or small teams of up to three people, but must be ready to execute with the team they have from day one.

For those taking part, Supercell offers office space, relocation support, tools, mentoring and a community of AI and games builders. It culminates in an internal Demo Day, with a few selected teams offered a place to continue with Supercell.