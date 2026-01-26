Supercell opens applications for AI Innovation Lab programme

Selected teams will work on-site in Helsinki, Tokyo or San Francisco with full access to tools, compute and mentorship.

The Spring 2026 cohort kicks off with a one-week Arctic Buildcamp in Finnish Lapland.

Participants will demo their projects at Supercell’s headquarters in Finland.

Supercell has opened applications for its AI Innovation Lab designed to support builders working at the intersection of AI and games.

The nine-week programme is aimed at founders and developers, offering a structured environment to turn early ideas into breakthrough entertainment and gaming products.

Selected participants will work on-site in San Francisco, Helsinki or Tokyo, with Supercell providing office space, tools, compute resources, mentorship and housing support.

The Spring 2026 cohort will begin with a one-week kickoff at Arctic Buildcamp in Finnish Lapland, followed by the core nine-week lab programme.

Participants will also gain access to experienced game mentors and a close-knit community of builders, with the opportunity to demo their projects at Supercell’s headquarters in Finland.

Incubation pathways

Exceptional teams may be invited to join a new Supercell games incubator, with pathways to becoming a full Supercell game team. Participants may also have opportunities to raise funding directly from Supercell or join the company as new hires.

Applications are open to individuals or teams of up to three people with a clear project vision and the ability to execute. Physical presence for the full duration of the programme is required.

Interested founders and developers can apply before the application closes on February 22nd 2026, with the lab kicking off on March 23rd and concluding with a final showcase on May 23rd.

Alongside the lab, Supercell will host a Global AI Game Hack from February 6th to 8th, offering top teams a fast track to the AI Innovation Labs interview stage.