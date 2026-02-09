What do game developers really think of Project Genie? | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 82...
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 82nd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we take a look at:
- Google's AI world-building tech Project Genie and why investors are concerned.
- Ares Interactive's $70 million funding round.
- Fire Emblem Heroes' ninth anniversary.
- Nintendo Switch 2 sales.
- Lil Wayne's Clash Royale virtual halftime show.
- Iron Lung's box office success.
Listen. Learn. Enjoy.
To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.
Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.