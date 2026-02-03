Lil Wayne to headline Supercell's Clash Royale virtual halftime show

Lil Wayne will deliver a special rendition of his hit single A Milli inside the Clash Royale arena.

The virtual halftime show will be available to watch directly in-game across multiple global time zones.

Lil Wayne will perform alongside Clash Royale characters, including Giants, Goblins and Musketeers.

Supercell has revealed that music star Lil Wayne will headline a virtual halftime show inside Clash Royale ahead of this year's big game event.

The performance will premiere globally on February 6th, 2026, with Lil Wayne delivering a special rendition of his hit single A Milli inside the Clash Royale arena, available to watch in-game at 09:00 PST, 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Fan experience

Stepping into the game’s fantasy world, Lil Wayne will perform alongside Clash Royale’s iconic characters, including Giants, Goblins and Musketeers.

Moreover, the Finnish company said the event is designed to give fans of the game a front row seat to a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience.

“Music, sports and gaming all in one place," said Lil Wayne. “Y’all know how much I love being at the centre of the culture. I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week.”

Elsewhere, a Bruno Mars concert in Roblox's Steal a Brainrot drew a record 12.8 million concurrent users.