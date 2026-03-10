Clash Royale celebrates 10 years and $4.9bn in player spending after resurgence

Clash Royale launched globally on March 2nd, 2016.

The title has made almost $5bn in 10 years.

Supercell’s Clash Royale is celebrating its 10th anniversary with various events, rewards and almost $5 billion in lifetime player spending.

According to AppMagic estimates, Clash Royale comes second only to Clash of Clans in Supercell’s portfolio based on lifetime player spending, having generated more than $4.9bn to date between Google Play and the App Store.

The title launched globally on March 2nd, 2016 and picked up $862.4 million by the end of that year. 2017 went on to be even more lucrative, at $940.3m.

Over the decade, Clash Royale has made 38% of its player spending revenue from players in the US, its biggest market. Germany and France have followed at just 8% and 6% respectively. By comparison, Clash of Clans’ leading markets are the US, Germany and Japan.

For glory

Clash Royale has celebrated its 10th anniversary at a high point, off the back of its third most-lucrative year yet. In 2025, annual player spending increased by 149% over 2024 and reached $646.8m, almost outearning the prior three years combined.

This resurgence came with numerous in-game overhauls which began last April, including purposeful changes to encourage more daily battles, allow players to focus on their preferred modes, and "eliminate every barrier" when collecting rewards. The new turn-based game mode Merge Tactics was implemented in July.

In tandem with these changes Clash Royale saw seven consecutive months of growth, peaking at $98.4m last September, its third highest-grossing month of all time. This was only behind March 2016’s $151.2m and April 2016’s $98.6m.

Having something of a ‘second Brawl Stars moment’ helped secure Supercell Best Developer at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025.

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen recently acknowledged content creators for their role in Clash Royale’s comeback also, following sharp criticism for his failure to mention them.

A decade in the making

Clash Royale is already one week into its anniversary celebration. Among the commemorations, Supercell has introduced new golden-coloured Heroes Barbarian Barrel and Magic Archer.

There’s also a new album event, wherein players can aim to complete nine familiar scenes from Clash Royale’s history by collecting Snippets. Up to four of these Snippets can be earned per day as battle rewards, plus extras from events or the shop.

Later this month there will also be a global tournament, running from March 27th to April 1st. In keeping with the 10-year celebration, this competition will take a "retro" approach with players only able to use the first 80 cards ever released in-game, capped at Level 11 with no Champions, Evolutions or Heroes.

Daily player spending spiked to $1.3m on the anniversary date, March 2nd, up 118% from March 1st. One week later, daily spend remains above pre-anniversary levels.