"Don’t you dare take credit": Twitch streamer Jynxzi calls out Supercell for not recognising Clash Royale content creators

Twitch streamer Jynxzi has lashed out at Supercell after CEO Ilkka Paananen’s blog post credited the team for Clash Royale’s revival - and not content creators.

In Paananen’s latest annual blog post, the studio’s chief exec highlighted the growth of Clash Royale in 2025 as a key pillar in the company’s near-record revenue-breaking year as it generated €2.65 billion ($3bn).

The title, first released in 2016, was said to have seen new players grow by almost 500%, with re-engaged players doubling.

According to AppMagic estimates, Clash Royale generated an estimated $646.8 million from gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play in 2025, a rise of 148.5% year-over-year.

Paananen’s post references work from the team, such as the addition of new features, changes to progression and the Barboltian campaign, while also alluding to “word-of-mouth discovery” and community sentiment, as reasons for the title’s rise. Paananen later thanked content creators in general for supporting Supercell - but not specifically for Clash Royale.

"I'm so angry"

Twitch streamer Jynxzi, who has 8.9 million followers on the platform, took umbrage at the lack of recognition for content creators in building the game’s popularity. Taking to X, he called it “probably the biggest spit in the face I’ve ever seen”.

The content creator’s streams are said to have played an influential role in helping Clash Royale find new growth after years of decline. MrBeast replied to the post to state: “I only started playing again because of you.”

“Part of me, I’m so angry looking at this s**t, where it’s like, part of me just wants to be like, after reading what the f***ing CEO of Supercell just said, I hope the game f***ing dies,” said Jynxzi in a recent stream.

“But then it’s like, I don’t. Because there are so many amazing creators on that game. And let alone that, amazing human beings that I’ve met on the game, where it’s like, I don’t want the game to die, for them. But my god, this company is f***ing horrible. Like, literally horrible.”

He added: “Don’t you dare take credit for 2025 being the best year that that game’s had since 2016. Let’s not do that. Because now you’re f***ing rage-baiting.”

Revenue decline

Following a stellar year for Clash Royale in 2025, the game saw a significant decline in January 2026, according to estimates.

AppMagic data shows the title generated $37m in gross revenue last month, down 49.4% from December.

In his post, Paananen admitted that the Clash Royale community had been “frustrated with some recent changes” and said the team was working to address these issues.

“The same dynamics that enable virtuous growth can enable a vicious cycle,” he said.

Update: Paananen has updated the original blog post with an apology to content creators over the lack of acknolwedgement to their contributions to Clash Royale's surge in popularity.