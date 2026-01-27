Roblox reports record 12.8m concurrent users for Bruno Mars virtual concert

Roblox described the event as its most-watched virtual concert by a single artist to date.

Mars performed his new single I Just Might alongside the hit track Locked Out of Heaven.

Roblox said the performance reached 10m livestream viewers across 14 countries and generated 53m social video views.

Roblox has reported a new platform record after a virtual performance by Bruno Mars attracted 12.8 million concurrent users inside the user-created Steal a Brainrot game mode.

Roblox said the event represents the most-watched virtual concert by a single artist on the platform.

Attendees received limited-edition ‘Brunito Marsito’ brainrot collectibles, with players collecting more than 5.4 million items during the activation. Mars performed his new single I Just Might alongside his earlier hit Locked Out of Heaven.

Unlike earlier Roblox music events, the performance used standard Roblox character models and animations, rather than bespoke motion-capture technology such as that used for Lil Nas X’s 2020 appearance.

Global audience

Roblox said the concert was viewed by 10m livestream users across 14 countries and generated 53m social video views.

“The Bruno Mars Roblox concert in Steal a Brainrot shows how FOMO and social currency drive the players toward limited-time events," said Poki business development manager and ex-developer Romy Halfweeg told PocketGamer.biz.

“By offering shared experiences and exclusive rewards, these events encourage participation in players that want to take part in what's popular, a trend reflected in Poki's experience with younger audiences.

“This was evident during the "Brainrot" peak, where games adding content based on the brainrot characters saw massive CCU spikes. While the initial craze has stabilised, these titles have transitioned into recognised, mainstream IPs because players formed lasting memories during the viral height."