Gamefam teams up with Borussia Dortmund for FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox

Gamefam is turning FIFA Super Soccer into a growing hub for global football brand activations.

Borussia Dortmund is expanding its push toward Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences through Roblox.

FIFA Super Soccer has surpassed 1.1bn visits on Roblox.

Gamefam has teamed up with Borussia Dortmund to launch a limited-time event inside FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox.

Launching on May 8th, the activation will allow players to use Borussia Dortmund as a playable club, complete themed quests, and unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

The event also features the club’s mascot, Emma the Bee, who guides players through challenges focused on scoring goals, creating assists, and winning matches.

Moreover, the collaboration follows Gamefam’s recent partnership with US Soccer and forms part of Borussia Dortmund’s wider push to reach younger football audiences through immersive platforms.

New audiences

Roblox claims its platform now attracts 132 million daily active users, with players spending more than 2.5 hours per day in its experiences. FIFA Super Soccer, on the other hand, has generated more than 1.1 billion visits and averages 1.5m gameplay sessions daily.

“The next generation of soccer fans doesn’t just watch the beautiful game - they play, create and connect with it in immersive worlds," said Gamefam CEO Ricardo Briceno.

“Bringing Borussia Dortmund to FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox is a powerful example of how global clubs can show up where fandom starts and continues to build."

Borussia Dortmund director of marketing and digitisation Alexander Mühl commented: “We are always looking to authentically show up in spaces where the next generation of fans are already deeply engaged.

He added: “Launching our new 2026/27 Puma kits in this environment and ultimately having a persistent presence - as we look ahead to a major year for the club - will allow us to extend the Borussia Dortmund experience far beyond the pitch.”