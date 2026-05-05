Starbreeze partners with Gamefam for new Payday game on Roblox

Gamefam developing new Roblox experience for Payday franchise.

Starbreeze targets Gen Z and Alpha audiences through Roblox.

Roblox now reaches 145m daily active users.

Starbreeze Entertainment has partnered with Gamefam to develop a new Payday experience on Roblox.

The move comes as the company expands the co-op shooter franchise across new platforms and younger audiences. The new title, which targets Gen Z and Alpha audiences, is scheduled to launch later this year.

The announcement follows the success of Notoriety: A Payday Experience, developed by Moonstone Games under license. Starbreeze said the game has surpassed 400 million visits on Roblox and currently holds a 92% player approval rating.

Expanding reach

Starbreeze said Roblox’s growing scale, now reaching 145 million daily active users, makes the platform increasingly important for connecting with existing fans while introducing the franchise to new audiences.

“Payday has an incredibly dedicated and loyal community on Roblox, and we recognise how important these fans are to the franchise's future," said Starbreeze Entertainment chief growth officer Matt Dixon.

"Notoriety has built its own community around both the experience and the IP, and that's a real achievement. Our primary goal is to entertain our players, and that means giving them even more ways to enjoy Payday content and immerse themselves in the world of heisting.

“Partnering with Gamefam gives us the capability and expertise to build something new that sits perfectly alongside what Moonstone has created with Notoriety. We're committed to being where our players are.”