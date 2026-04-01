Roblox launches avatar makeup category to expand creator monetisation and brand partnerships

The feature launches with more than 100 items, allowing users to mix and match cosmetics across multiple facial elements or purchase full-face looks.

The new category creates additional commercial opportunities for brands seeking to reach audiences through virtual fashion.

E.l.f. Cosmetics has partnered with Roblox as the launch sponsor, developing branded virtual looks tied to its real-world product lines.

Roblox has launched a new Makeup category on its Avatar Marketplace to add another layer of customisation and commercial opportunity for creators.

The feature allows users and brands to mix and match items across eyes, lips, face makeup, eyebrows and eyelashes, while creators can also offer complete full-face looks.

Roblox said the rollout begins with more than 100 items and supports use cases beyond traditional cosmetics, including face paint, team flags, battle markings and camouflage designs tailored to specific game experiences.

The company added that the launch reflects strong user demand for avatar personalisation, with players updating their avatars an average of 274 million times per day during the first half of 2025.

Brand and creator opportunity

The launch also opens new commercial pathways for consumer brands entering virtual environments. E.l.f. Cosmetics is serving as the title sponsor of the initiative, partnering with creators to develop branded virtual looks tied to its product lines.

Roblox said the system is built on layered rendering technology that allows a single cosmetic item to work across different avatar types, reducing development complexity while expanding the potential scale of digital fashion and identity-driven experiences.

“We can already imagine some of the ways that experiences will take advantage of makeup and the near-infinite number of looks that it makes possible," said Roblox. “Some are obvious, like games where players assemble iconic styles from various makeup components.

“Others are more subtle, like using face paint to distinguish between two teams, adding eye black for sports games, or using full-face camouflage to help players get the drop on enemies in an FPS."

The news follows Roblox's decision to take a cut of in-game brand deals from 2027 under new advertising rules.