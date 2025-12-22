FIFA and Roblox extend partnership with launch of FIFA Super Soccer

The experience is developed with Gamefam and rebrands Super League Soccer as FIFA’s official Roblox title.

FIFA and Roblox have extended their partnership with the launch of an official game titled FIFA Super Soccer.

Developed through a collaboration with metaverse media company Gamefam, Super League Soccer has now been rebranded as FIFA Super Soccer to become FIFA’s new Roblox experience.

FIFA said the move strengthens its gaming strategy to engage the next generation of football fans worldwide. Gamefam claimed that the game averages 9.5 million monthly active users and 1.5m daily gameplay sessions.

The Roblox game will allow players to compete using official national teams and clubs, take part in events tied to global leagues, and unlock FIFA and World Cup-themed avatar items amongst other features.

A broader push

The rebrand follows FIFA’s recent move to expand its gaming footprint through a separate partnership with Netflix on a new football simulation game set to launch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Roblox has shown us how powerfully it can bring fans together and expand football culture," said FIFA director of gaming and esports Christian Volk. “Working with Gamefam allows us to build a genuine football space on the platform.

“This collaboration supports our broader push into gaming, helps us create new and authentic experiences for fans, and opens up more opportunities for partners to engage as we look toward the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Roblox senior director of global strategic partnerships Lisa Willett commented: “Our continued partnership with FIFA and the launch of FIFA Super Soccer reinforces the growing opportunity for leagues and brands to reach young fans in authentic, always-on environments.

She added: “Fans gather here during the off-season, countdown to major events, celebrate wins and stay connected to the culture that surrounds their favourite teams and athletes. We’re thrilled to expand this world, with more partners ahead.”

FIFA previously held a partnership with EA to develop football titles for 30 years. That ended in May 2022 after the publishier lost the licence after refusing to pay higher fees for the branding rights. EA now publishes its football games under the EA Sports FC banner.