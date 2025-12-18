Netflix partners with FIFA to launch football simulation game ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 

Players will be able to play solo or online with friends at no additional cost.

Netflix plans to bring the FIFA game to TVs, using smartphones as controllers.

The TV version will roll out on select devices and countries, with expansion planned over time.

Netflix has partnered with FIFA to launch a new football simulation game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The mobile title will be available exclusively to Netflix members with solo and online multiplayer features.

Netflix said it will expand its games offering to TVs with the upcoming FIFA title, allowing members to play directly on supported televisions using their phones as controllers.

Moreover, the game will launch on select TVs in certain countries, with a wider rollout planned, and more details expected in 2026.

Football reimagined

FIFA said the Netflix collaboration marks a major step in its push to innovate football games and expand access to fans worldwide.

The title is said to be developed and published by Delphi Interactive - though notably the company has yet to make its own game. According to its website, the firm claims to be "the architects behind 007 First Light with IO Interactive" - with the Danish studio working on the title.

FIFA previously held a partnership with EA to develop football titles for 30 years. That ended in May 2022 after the publishier lost the licence after refusing to pay higher fees for the branding rights. EA now publishes its football games under the EA Sports FC banner.

“FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

He added: “Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

Netflix Games president Alain Tascan commented: “The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms. We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

Delphi Interactive CEO and founder Casper Daugaard also commented: “As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honored to help usher in the bold next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: Make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created."