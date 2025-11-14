Menu PocketGamer.biz
Search
Home   >   News

Red Dead Redemption to arrive on Android and iOS next month

Netflix members can also download and play the game from December 2nd at no extra cost
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
Red Dead Redemption to arrive on Android and iOS next month
  • Undead Nightmare returns on mobile with a full alternate-timeline story.
  • The mobile release includes both full single-player campaigns plus all GOTY bonus content.
  • On the Nintendo Switch 2, Red Dead Redemption runs with DLSS, HDR, mouse support, and high-res 60fps gameplay.
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
Sign Up Today

Rockstar Games has revealed that Red Dead Redemption is coming to compatible iOS and Android devices with mobile-friendly controls next month. 

Come December 2nd, the title will also make its way to Netflix, where members can download and play as part of their subscription.

Rockstar said the mobile release of Red Dead Redemption will also feature Undead Nightmare, an alternate timeline expansion that introduces a new full-length story. 

New platforms 

The Take-Two subsidiary added that the game will be available on modern mobile devices and current-gen consoles, offering free upgrades, progress carryover, and various enhancements.

The upcoming mobile versions include the full single-player campaigns of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, along with all Game of the Year bonus content.

On Nintendo Switch 2, Rockstar has made enhancements to deliver DLSS, HDR, mouse support, and 60fps gameplay at high resolution.

Companies

Netflix
Rockstar Games

Related