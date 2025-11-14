Red Dead Redemption to arrive on Android and iOS next month

Undead Nightmare returns on mobile with a full alternate-timeline story.

Rockstar Games has revealed that Red Dead Redemption is coming to compatible iOS and Android devices with mobile-friendly controls next month.

Come December 2nd, the title will also make its way to Netflix, where members can download and play as part of their subscription.

Rockstar said the mobile release of Red Dead Redemption will also feature Undead Nightmare, an alternate timeline expansion that introduces a new full-length story.

New platforms

The Take-Two subsidiary added that the game will be available on modern mobile devices and current-gen consoles, offering free upgrades, progress carryover, and various enhancements.

The upcoming mobile versions include the full single-player campaigns of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, along with all Game of the Year bonus content.

On Nintendo Switch 2, Rockstar has made enhancements to deliver DLSS, HDR, mouse support, and 60fps gameplay at high resolution.