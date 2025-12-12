New release roundup: Where Winds Meet, Rust Mobile, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Where Winds Meet

Everstone Studio and NetEase Games’ Where Winds Meet has finally reached the global mobile stage, after picking up more than $130 million in China alone by AppMagic estimates.

The action RPG, set during the Ten Kingdoms period, expanded internationally last month on PC and console. Now the mobile version comes with a specially optimised UI and full cross-play compatibility, allowing players to compete across platforms or take the save file they started at home on the go - continuing to master martial arts and battle with swords, spears, and darts.

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen

Popular pup Bluey has adventured onto the App Store in a new story crafted by the show’s creator Joe Brumm.

In Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, developed by Halfbrick Studios, players must help Bluey explore nine hand-drawn environments ranging from glowing beaches to snowy mountains, all on the hunt for the titular Golden Pen.

Fans on iOS can try out the game before making a full purchase, getting a taste of its puzzles and challenges before taking the plunge. Meanwhile Android, console, and PC players will have to wait until 2026.

Rust Mobile

Facepunch Studios' hit survival game Rust Mobile, which sees players explore, build, fight and try to survive, has opened a closed beta kicking off from December 11th to 31st.

Abyss Hunters

F5 Games’ Abyss Hunters is an idle RPG and roguelike where pixel-art heroes take on monsters and seek out bountiful treasures.

Players can spend relaxing days farming, fishing, and cooking, or head out to explore dungeons and master a range of skills, depending on what the roguelike throws at them.

Red Dead Redemption Netflix

Rockstar classic Red Dead Redemption has made its way to mobile exclusively for players with a Netflix subscription.

15 years on from the original title’s launch, this launch gives interested parties new and old the chance to don John Marston’s hat, head out into the wilderness, and experience the early 20th century in the palms of their hands.

Planet of Lana

Puzzling platformer Planet of Lana sees players take Lana and her pet-like friend Mui on an alien adventure, exploring a planet crawling with foreign machines.

Swedish studio Wishfully infused this title with themes of nature versus machinery, so it’s only natural it should come to mobile machines in the end.

Heartopia

Currently in its final closed beta, XD Games’ Heartopia is giving players a taste of simulated life for the next two weeks in the buildup to Christmas. As an extra present, players who complete particular tasks will receive in-game rewards when the title fully launches next year.