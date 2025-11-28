New release roundup: Netflix Puzzled, Hello Yoshi, Fruit Ninja Adventures, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Netflix Puzzled

The latest daily brainteaser, Netflix Puzzled offers a new challenge every 24 hours inspired by Netflix hits, whether that’s Stranger Things, Squid Game or Glass Onion.

There will be a special emphasis on Stranger Things as the show returns for its fifth and final season with challenges themed around Hawkins and the Upside Down until the final episode on December 31st.

Union of Gnomes

Inverting a classic story, Hoolignomes’ Union of Gnomes sees a squad of brave rebels fight back against Snow White’s oppressive rule.

Fighting back means assembling an army of gnomes and building the strongest deck out of 130 possible cards on a roguelike journey to freedom.

Cozy Golf

280 handcrafted courses in 35 environments await in Mulberry Tree Games’ Cozy Golf, a premium title that’s all golf, no ads or in-app purchases.

Players can jump into as much golfing as they desire in a hand-drawn artstyle, where a hole-in-one is all about skill, precision, and perfect timing - not just luck.

Hello Yoshi

Following in the footsteps of Nintendo’s simplistic Hello Mario game, Hello Yoshi features another familiar face that can be stretched, fed and high-fived.

Players can hatch their Yoshi egg and interact with the cartoonified character with various items, available via Mario’s famous Question Mark Block. Then, they can see how Yoshi responds to the Super Mushroom, Super Star, or even enemies.

Fruit Ninja Adventures

Halfbrick Studios is back with fresh fruit-slicing action in Fruit Ninja Adventures.

Elemental blades, high-scoring combos, and multiple ninjas await as players aim to overcome puzzles and build up their dojo on their way to becoming a fruit-chopping master.

Neverfall: Dungeon Trials

Android idle fans can now get their hands on Neverfall: Dungeon Trials, a fantasy RPG full of endless dungeons, flexible team building, strategy, and 2D anime-style heroines.

Developer Peraspera has included more than 100 heroines as of launch, in fact, giving good variety of characters to get to know.

Slender Threads

Slender Threads is Blyts’ latest foray into the world of mystery, this time following the tale of a travelling salesman.

Investigating curious events in a strange town, players can point-and-click their way through paranormal events, solve puzzles, and face a recurring nightmare before it’s too late.