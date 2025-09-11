Blueberry Stage launches on Roblox to host virtual performances with K-pop group aespa

Fans worldwide can join a two-week immersive aespa experience in digital couture.

Digital fashion house Blueberry has launched its Roblox fashion stage to host virtual performances and creator-led experiences.

Blueberry will debut its latest collection this week with a special stage event featuring a live performance by global K-pop group aespa on September 12th.

The Blueberry Stage will unite aespa fans worldwide in an open space to connect and celebrate, offering a two-week virtual experience to see the group in digital couture.

Moreover, the Blueberry collection will debut four digital looks inspired by aespa’s “Rich Man” mini-album to highlight their journey from idols to avatars.

After the show, fans can access a Blueberry kiosk to shop the aespa line and a wider K-pop-inspired collection, with extra colourways launching September 19th.

“A dynamic space"

Blueberry said the aespa collaboration marks the start of ongoing partnerships with artists and designers.

“K-pop has this incredible ability to fuse music, fashion, and community, and aespa embodies that spirit with fearless style that deeply resonates with fans," said Blueberry celebrity stylist and senior advisor Kate Young.

She added: “By designing both aespa’s virtual looks and the interactive environment they live in, Blueberry is creating more than just outfits - it’s building a dynamic space for fans to hang out, express themselves, and be part of something bigger.

Roblox music partnerships lead Jessica Meehan commented: “Roblox is a destination for creativity and connection, and The Blueberry Fashion Stage is a bold new way to bring music and fashion together for our community. We can’t wait to see how our users engage with it.”