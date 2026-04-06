Unity copies the AppLovin playbook with Vector | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 87th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

How Unity is copying the AppLovin playbook by shedding its publishing division Supersonic to focus on the Vector growth story.

The Ninth Circuit's decision to deny Apple's rehearing request in the Epic Games App Store dispute.

The February mobile game charts.

Sonic Rumble's quiet rebrand to Sonic Rumble Party.

Fire Emblem Shadows' slow start to life.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.