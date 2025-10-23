The big AWS crash and Google delays Android regulation | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle discuss the latest games industry news on the 69th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

A US judge grants Google a one-week extension to comply with Epic Games injunction to enable rival stores and payment options.

The big Amazon Web Services crash that impacted Clash Royale, Pokémon Go, Fortnite, Roblox and more.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority's decision to label Apple and Google with strategic market status.

Unity's direct-to-consumer play and how it could play into its Vector ambitions.

HoYoverse’s next big game: Petit Planet.

How games design their opening levels, tutorials and onboarding.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.