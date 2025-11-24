Industry insights on AI, China and EU tech regulation from RovioCon and Slush 2025 | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 73rd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

Takeaways from RovioCon and Slush, including data and insights on generative AI in game development, European tech regulation, the rise of non-gaming apps, investment challenges, and how China could kill the Western mobile games industry.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney gatecrashing Unite to announce a major partnership with Unity.

Sonic Rumble's revenue after its first 10 days on the market and plans to revise some of the gameplay.

