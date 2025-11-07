New release roundup: Sonic Rumble, Boat Game, Sword of Justice, MapleStory: Idle RPG, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Sonic Rumble

Sega’s 32-player party royale Sonic Rumble sees series favourites Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Amy, Metal Sonic and more battle it out in arcade-style play.

Multiple delays have given Sega time to implement additional modes like Quick Rumble and Rival Rank, designed with mobile and competitive players in mind.

"Early Rumblers" already total 10 million people, comprised of those playing in soft launch regions plus 1.4m pre-registrations.

Boat Game

As we spotted last week - Supercell has been inviting players to join the second alpha test for its in-development title Boat Game, which has players exploring islands, collecting treasure and shooting enemies.

The title is now available for anyone in select countries to download and play, including in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Spain, Finland, Canada, and other regions.

Sword of Justice

Eastern-inspired MMORPG Sword of Justice lets players live out their ideal fantasy, whether that’s exploring an open world, diving into combat, or lazing by the water and fishing the days away.

NetEase’s ZhuRong Studio has recreated 12th century China with vibrant lakes, grand mountaintops and artistic landscapes - and aiming for extra immersion, boasts AI-powered NPCs who remember players’ actions and adapt to them.

Pools

Finnish developer Tensori’s surreal horror experience Pools has surfaced on the App Store, featuring all levels and content seen in the Steam version.

The title is set in a maze of pools where players can walk, slide, or swim to progress, powering through the tension of many eerie, liminal spaces.

Volley Girls: Volleyball Spike

Daerisoft’s Volley Girls: Volleyball Spike brings the latest sports game to players’ fingertips where spiking, smashing and strategising are the names of the game.

By building a team and hitting the gymnasium, players can hone their virtual volleyball skills, scout underdogs or rising stars, and work their way up the ranks until they’re ready for the national championships.

MapleStory: Idle RPG

Idle rewards, dungeons, and extensive character customisation - what more could a mobile gamer want?

In Nexon’s MapleStory: Idle RPG, fans and newcomers alike can explore the MapleStory universe, forge alliances in battle, face off in the PvP arena and more. Side-scrolling gameplay also awaits.

Heartopia

Out now in closed beta, XD Games’ Heartopia is giving select players a taste of character creation, relationship-building, and a simulation of contemporary life.

Whether players explore the city, make new friends, develop routines, or even spice things up with some romance, is entirely up to them.

Waltz of the Wizard

Waltz of the Wizard is a premium game packed with skulls and sorcery. Rebuilt for iOS, the 2019 title now features touch controls and allows keen magicians to brew their potions on the move.

Aldin Dynamics has also implemented a new Reality Mode, leveraging AR to blend fact and fiction.