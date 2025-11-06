Sonic Rumble launches globally with 10m "early Rumblers"

Sonic Rumble released globally on November 5th, 2025.

The party royale saw multiple delays, giving time to introduce new game modes.

Sonic Rumble has launched globally following multiple delays, officially released on November 5th, 2025.

The battle royale party title was originally set to launch last winter, but was delayed to May 8th, 2025, then further delayed just one week before that release date.

During the wait, changes have continued to be implemented and tested with over eight million soft launch players. Meanwhile, 1.4m people pre-registered in regions not included in the soft launch.

Now, Sega’s latest Sonic title has finally arrived globally with over 10m "early Rumblers", netting players a 10m Milestone Chao as a reward.

Ready to rumble

Sonic Rumble is a 32-player party royale looking to leverage the popularity of the genre while tapping into Sonic the Hedgehog’s legacy, with many returning characters from across the franchise including Tails, Blaze and Silver.

Those characters are toy-sized and each comes with their own skill, like Amy using a hammer. Players can compete in stages like Green Hill Zone, racing to outplay rivals in various modes inspired by arcade games.

Sega subsidiary Rovio has taken on a market strategist role for the title, and head of beacon growth Veli Kiviaho shared with us that the first delay allowed more modes to be added - such as Quick Rumble, tailored to mobile play with its shorter session times. A competitive mode called Rival Rank was also added.

The next delay was to implement even more features as Sega sought to fundamentally reshape the game.

Now, finally, Sonic Rumble has arrived globally as a cross-platform title on iOS, Android and Steam.