Sonic Rumble rebranded to Sonic Rumble Party as it adds new features and removes game modes

Sonic Rumble has been rebranded as Sonic Rumble Party with the introduction of a new Party Rumble mode.

Version 1.5 launched on March 16th, 2026, removing a feature worked on during Sonic Rumble's delay.

Sega’s mobile party royale Sonic Rumble has been rebranded as Sonic Rumble Party, following numerous overhauls in its version 1.5 update.

The update went live on March 16th, four months on from the game’s global launch last November, aiming to address player feedback and lean into casual play.

The Party Rumble mode offers a variety of one-round games like a high-speed skateboard race, collecting the most Chao and a "jump rope jam". These new modes are explicitly designed for "quick and casual play".

Meanwhile, some existing stages have had their difficulty adjusted and three new ones have been added, including Planet Wisp Hunt, Planet Wisp Run 3 and Desert Ruins Survival 2.

New and improved

Sonic Rumble Party now features starter missions aiming to give new players a boost through the early game, offering skins, buddies, rings and other unlocks to give them more options for play. Established players who have already progressed past this point can receive separate rewards in compensation.

Other changes include adjustments to game controls and the UI, the addition of Red Star Rings to the free season pass tier, and Toy Capsules as a new way to obtain items. Rumble Plus subscribers’ Toy Capsules automatically get upgraded by one level of rarity.

Prior to launch, Sonic Rumble Party had faced a significant delay to allow time to respond to early access feedback, resulting in the implementation of features like Quick Rumble and Rival Rank. However, despite this time taken, Sega has retired Quick Rumble in version 1.5.

Other modes and features like Special Rumbles, Amy's Requests and Dr. Eggman's Challenges have also been removed.

The changes follow acknowledgement from Sega that Sonic Rumble "fell short of expectations" across every KPI, especially in customer acquisition. Despite nearly a year of delays and a long soft launch spent improving the title, this latest Sonic game has made just $1.6 million on mobile - as per AppMagic estimates of Google Play and App Store spending.

Estimates don’t indicate any significant spending surge on mobile post-update, but rather suggest a continued decline. The title has picked up $53,000 in gross player spending over 14 days since the update, compared to $65,000 during the two weeks prior.

Mobile player spending in March as a whole was down 13.5% month-on-month, from $148,000 to $128,000. This marked four consecutive months of decline, despite crossovers with The Smurfs and Care Bears in March.

Back in December, Sonic Rumble collaborated with Godzilla to bring the King of Monsters in a special survival stage.