Sonic Rumble jogs to $772,000 in two months

Since going global, Sonic Rumble has generated $772,000 between Google Play and the App Store.

Including soft launch revenue, the title has now surpassed $1 million in player spending.

Sega’s party royale Sonic Rumble has generated $772,000 in two months since its global launch.

The Sonic spinoff landed worldwide on November 5th, 2025, following a long soft launch and multiple delays.

Despite launching almost a full year later than originally planned, Sega has acknowledged there remains some "confusion" and "misconception" within the game, and that there are still further improvements to be made.

When including its soft launch, which began back in August 2024, Sonic Rumble’s lifetime mobile revenue totals $1.1 million. According to AppMagic estimates, $530,000 of that lifetime revenue has come from the App Store versus $582,000 on Google Play.

Sonic speed?

After delays from winter to spring to late 2025, Sonic Rumble reached 10m "early Rumblers" by the time of its eventual worldwide rollout. This comprised soft launch players and those who pre-registered for the November 2025 release.

Within 10 days, cross-platform installs had surpassed 15m while mobile player spending reached $228,000.

Monthly spend fell from $439,000 in November to $297,000 in December. Naturally, daily spend has also slowed, down from a peak of $32,000 on November 5th to $6,000 on January 5th.

The game does remain more lucrative than during its soft launch, and the downward spending trend has been temporarily interrupted by events like Shadow the Hedgehog’s 20th anniversary and a crossover with Godzilla.

The latter event, which began on December 22nd and runs until January 21st, has added Godzilla Survival, a mode where players must jump between three boats being attacked at sea - dodging blasts and shockwaves from the King of Monsters while collecting Rings.

Estimates don’t show any significant increase in installs in tandem with the event, but player spending over its first week was up 38% compared to the week prior, rising from $59,000 to $82,000. Spending has trended downwards again since, however.

When we interviewed Rovio’s head of beacon growth Veli Kiviaho last year, he explained that Sonic Rumble’s first delay allowed time to introduce new modes better suited to mobile and competitive audiences.

Sega later delayed the game again to "fundamentally" reshape it, but even after global launch, the developer intends to revise Sonic Rumble’s tutorial and update its interface to better communicate information to players.

