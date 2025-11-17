Sonic Rumble earns just $228,000 in first 10 days, with "a future major update" in the works

Sonic Rumble generated an estimated $228,000 in its first 10 days and has officially surpassed 15m downloads.

The dev team will address issues with the tutorial and more, which have caused some "confusion" for players.

Sonic Rumble generated $228,000 on mobile in its first 10 days globally.

After multiple delays, the Sega title finally rolled out on iOS, Android and Steam on November 5th, 2025.

Almost a full year on from its original winter release window, the title racked up 10 million "early Rumblers" cross-platform, comprised of those who pre-registered and players who had access during soft launch.

Downloads have since risen to over 15m, with a milestone mission planned to celebrate beginning on November 18th.

However, despite this interest from fans, Sonic Rumble was only the 36th most-downloaded mobile game on its release date and ranked second in the party royale category, according to AppMagic data.

It was the top party royale game that day on iOS specifically.

Ready to rumble?

November 5th was Sonic Rumble’s most lucrative day on mobile so far, with estimates suggesting $32,000 was generated between Google Play and the App Store. This outperformed any single day in soft launch or any other day since full release.

Following the launch, mobile spending fell for two days before spiking over Sonic Rumble’s first weekend, but did not return to the launch day high. Its second-best day was November 13th, when $28,000 was generated.

Almost a year of delays has enabled Sega to implement features in Sonic Rumble that are better suited to mobile players, such as Quick Rumble mode with its shorter session times. A more competitive mode called Rival Rank has also been added.

During its final delay, Sega sought to "fundamentally reshape the game", but now that it’s released there are still plans for further improvements.

More to come

Player feedback has highlighted "confusion" around certain key game design elements and a "misconception" about certain rewards, which Sega has attempted to address in a post online. The developer also intends to revise Sonic Rumble’s tutorial, update the game’s interface, and make items like skins more obtainable in future updates.

"We will work to improve the way information is shared during the onboarding process and revise the results screen in a future major update to provide clearer communication on how scoring works," the team stated.

"Our goal with Sonic Rumble was to build a game that Sonic fans would love now and for years to come. Over 15 million players have already joined the rumble worldwide, and the reception has been incredible. The Sonic Rumble team sends its heartfelt thanks to all of our players and everyone who shared their experiences and suggestions."

Before launch, we learned details about Sonic Rumble’s newly added modes and party royale gameplay from subsidiary Rovio’s head of beacon growth Veli Kiviaho. He noted Rovio’s role as "the ears" of Sonic Rumble, invested in building the game's community and listening to player feedback and ideas.